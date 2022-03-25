Policies
With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can create:
- Secure Web Gateway policies to inspect outbound traffic to the Internet, with Cloudflare Gateway .
- Zero Trust policies to secure inbound traffic to your applications with Cloudflare Access .
- Browser Isolation policies to protect your organization’s devices from threats on the Internet, and to prevent data loss.
Related tutorials
Secure Web Gateway policies
- Inspect HTTP and block file uploads
- Block sites by host and URL
- Block sites by TLD
- Block sites for specific users