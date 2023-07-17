Navigate to your Zendesk administrator dashboard, typically available at <yourdomain>.zendesk.com/admin/security/sso .

In a separate tab or window, open Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , select your account, and go to Access > Applications .

Input the following values in the Zero Trust application configuration:

(Optional) Configure these Attribute Statements to include a user’s first and last name:

Cloudflare attribute name IdP attribute value <first name> http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/givenname <last name> http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/surname