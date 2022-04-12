SAML | PingFederate®

Log in to your Ping dashboard and navigate to Applications .

These can be any value. A prompt displays to select a signing certificate to use.

Complete the fields for name, description, and category.

In the SAML attribute configuration dialog select Email attribute > urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:1.1:nameid-format:emailAddress .

In the Signature Policy tab, disable the option to Always Sign Assertion .

Leave the option enabled for Sign Response As Required.

This ensures that SAML destination headers are sent during the integration.

In versions 9.0 above, you can leave both of these options enabled.