SAML | PingFederate®
The PingFederate® offering from PingIdentity provides SSO identity management. Cloudflare Access supports PingFederate as a SAML identity provider.
Set up PingFederate (SAML)
Log in to your Ping dashboard and navigate to Applications.
Click Add Application.
Select New SAML Application.
Complete the fields for name, description, and category.
These can be any value. A prompt displays to select a signing certificate to use.
In the SAML attribute configuration dialog select Email attribute > urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:1.1:nameid-format:emailAddress.
In the Signature Policy tab, disable the option to Always Sign Assertion.
Leave the option enabled for Sign Response As Required.
This ensures that SAML destination headers are sent during the integration.
In versions 9.0 above, you can leave both of these options enabled.
A prompt displays to download the SAML metadata from Ping.
This file shares several fields with Cloudflare Access so you do not have to input this data.
On the Zero Trust dashboard, navigate to Settings > Authentication.
Under Login methods, click Add new.
Select SAML.
In the IdP Entity ID field, enter your team domain followed by this callback at the end of the path:
/cdn-cgi/access/callback. For example:https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback
Fill the other fields with values from your Ping dashboard.
Click Save.
To test that your connection is working, navigate to Authentication > Login methods and click Test next to the login method you want to test.
Example API configuration
{ "config": { "issuer_url": "https://example.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback", "sso_target_url": "https://sso.connect.pingidentity.com/sso/idp/SSO.saml2?idpid=aebe6668-32fe-4a87-8c2b-avcd3599a123", "attributes": ["PingOne.AuthenticatingAuthority", "PingOne.idpid"], "email_attribute_name": "", "sign_request": false, "idp_public_cert": "MIIDpDCCAoygAwIBAgIGAV2ka+55MA0GCSqGSIb3DQEBCwUAMIGSMQswCQYDVQQGEwJVUzETMBEG\nA1UEC.....GF/Q2/MHadws97cZg\nuTnQyuOqPuHbnN83d/2l1NSYKCbHt24o" }, "type": "saml", "name": "ping saml example"
}