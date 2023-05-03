Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Zero Trust
  3. ...
  4. Access API examples
  5. IP range

IP range

Allow an IP range.
{
  "ip": {
    "ip": "127.0.0.1/32"
  }

}