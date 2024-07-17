Connect to Adobe Acrobat Sign through Access

This guide covers how to configure Adobe Acrobat Sign External link icon Open external link as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust Admin access to a Adobe Acrobat Sign account

A claimed domain External link icon Open external link in Adobe Acrobat Sign

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application > SaaS. For Application, enter Adobe Sign and select the corresponding textbox that appears. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Copy the Access Entity ID or Issuer, Public key, and SSO endpoint. Keep this window open without selecting Select configuration. You will finish this configuration in step 3. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust .

​​ 2. Add a SAML SSO provider to Adobe Sign

In Adobe Acrobat Sign, select your profile picture > your name > Account Settings > SAML Settings. Turn SAML Allowed on. Enter a hostname (for example, yourcompanyname ). Users can use this URL or https://secure.adobesign.com/public/login to sign in via SSO. (Optional) For Single Sign On Login Message, enter a custom message (for example, Log in via SSO ). The default message is Sign in using your corporate credentials. Fill in the following fields: Entity ID/Issuer URL : Access Entity ID or Issuer from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

: Access Entity ID or Issuer from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. Login URL/SSO Endpoint : SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

: SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. IdP Certificate: Public key from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE----- . Copy the Entity ID/SAML Audience and Assertion Consumer URL. Select Save.

​​ 3. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In your open Zero Trust window, fill in the following fields: Entity ID : Entity ID/SAML Audience from Adobe Acrobat Sign SAML SSO configuration.

: Entity ID/SAML Audience from Adobe Acrobat Sign SAML SSO configuration. Assertion Consumer Service URL : Assertion Consumer URL from Adobe Acrobat Sign SAML SSO configuration.

: Assertion Consumer URL from Adobe Acrobat Sign SAML SSO configuration. Name ID format: Email Select Save configuration. Configure Access policies for the application. Select Done.

​​ 4. Test the integration and finalize configuration

Open an incognito browser window and go to your Adobe Sign hostname URL or https://secure.adobesign.com/public/login . Select the option to sign in via SSO (Sign in using your corporate credentials if you have not configured a custom message). You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.

If you receive an error while testing SSO integration, go to your profile picture > your name > Account Settings > SAML Errors for more information.