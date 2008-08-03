Configure link actions
You can configure how Email Security handles links in emails.
To configure link actions:
- Log in to Zero Trust ↗.
- Select Email Security.
- Select Settings, then go to Detection settings > Link actions > View.
- Select Configure:
- Email link isolation (Recommended): This option allows Email Security to open all suspicious links in an isolated browser environment. This option is on by default.
- Assign actions based on dispositions: Review the disposition types and select link actions (choose between URL defang to allow links to be clickable, or No action for no action to be taken on the link).
- Select Save.
You can add patterns for URLs that should be rewritten.
- Under URL rewrite ignore patterns, select Add a pattern.
- Choose URL defang (to allow links to be clickable), or No action (for no action to be taken on the link).
To edit a pattern, go to the pattern you want to edit, select the three dots, then Edit. Once you have finished modifying the URL patter, select Save.
To delete a pattern, go to the pattern you want to delete, select the three dots, then Delete.
