You can configure how Email Security handles links in emails.

To configure link actions:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email Security. Select Settings, then go to Detection settings > Link actions > View. Select Configure: Email link isolation (Recommended) : This option allows Email Security to open all suspicious links in an isolated browser environment. This option is on by default.

: This option allows Email Security to open all suspicious links in an isolated browser environment. This option is on by default. Assign actions based on dispositions: Review the disposition types and select link actions (choose between URL defang to allow links to be clickable, or No action for no action to be taken on the link). Select Save.

Add patterns for URLs

You can add patterns for URLs that should be rewritten.

Under URL rewrite ignore patterns, select Add a pattern. Choose URL defang (to allow links to be clickable), or No action (for no action to be taken on the link).

To edit a pattern, go to the pattern you want to edit, select the three dots, then Edit. Once you have finished modifying the URL patter, select Save.

To delete a pattern, go to the pattern you want to delete, select the three dots, then Delete.