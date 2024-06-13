Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Edit this page
Give us feedback
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Zero Trust
  3. ...
  4. ...
  5. SaaS applications
  6. Slack

Connect to Slack through Access

This guide covers how to configure Slack in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

​​ Prerequisites

  • Slack Business+ or Enterprise Grid plan

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
  2. Select Add an application > SaaS > Select.
  3. For Application, select Slack.
  4. For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
  5. Select Add application.
  6. Fill in the following fields:
    • Entity ID: https://slack.com
    • Assertion Consumer Service URL: https://<YOUR_DOMAIN>.slack.com/sso/saml
    • Name ID format: The format expected by Slack, usually Email
  7. Copy the SSO endpoint, Access Entity ID or Issuer, and Public key.
  8. Select Save configuration.
  9. Configure Access policies for the application.
  10. Select Done.

​​ 2. Create a x.509 certificate

  1. Paste the Public key in a text editor.
  2. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE-----.

​​ 3. Add a SAML SSO provider to Slack

  1. In Slack, go to Settings & administrations > Workspace settings > Authentication.
  2. Select Configure.
  3. Enable Test. Configuration changes will not apply until Configuration is turned on.
  4. Fill in the following fields:
    • SAML SSO URL: SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
    • Identity Provider Issuer: Access Entity ID or Issuer from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
    • Public Certificate: Paste the entire x.509 certificate from step 2. Create a x.509 certificate.
  5. Under Settings, choose whether SSO is required, partially required, or optional for workspace members.
  6. (Optional) Under Customize, enter a Sign in Button Label.
  7. Test your set-up. If all works well, turn Test to Configure.
  1. In Slack, go to Settings & administration > Organization settings > Security.
  2. Select SSO Settings.
  3. Fill in the following fields:
    • SAML SSO URL: SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
    • Identity Provider Issuer: Access Entity ID or Issuer from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
    • Public Certificate: Paste the entire x.509 certificate from step 2. Create a x.509 certificate.
  4. Select Test Configuration.
  5. If all works well, select Turn on SSO or Add SSO.