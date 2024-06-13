Connect to Slack through Access

This guide covers how to configure Slack in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Slack Business+ or Enterprise Grid plan

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application > SaaS > Select. For Application, select Slack. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Fill in the following fields: Entity ID : https://slack.com

: Assertion Consumer Service URL : https://<YOUR_DOMAIN>.slack.com/sso/saml

: Name ID format: The format expected by Slack, usually Email Copy the SSO endpoint, Access Entity ID or Issuer, and Public key. Select Save configuration. Configure Access policies for the application. Select Done.

​​ 2. Create a x.509 certificate

Paste the Public key in a text editor. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE----- .

​​ 3. Add a SAML SSO provider to Slack