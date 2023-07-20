HTTP/3 inspection

Gateway supports inspection of HTTP/3 traffic, which uses the QUIC protocol over UDP. HTTP/3 inspection requires traffic to be proxied over UDP.

Gateway applies HTTP policies to HTTP/3 traffic last. For more information, refer to the order of enforcement.

​​ Enable HTTP/3 inspection

To enable HTTP/3 inspection:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Network. Under Firewall, enable Proxy and select UDP. Enable TLS decryption.

​​ Application limitations

Gateway can inspect HTTP/3 traffic from Microsoft Edge, as well as other HTTP applications, such as cURL.

The following browsers do not support HTTP/3 inspection:

Google Chrome

Safari

Firefox

If the UDP proxy is enabled in Zero Trust, Gateway will force all HTTP/3 traffic in these browsers to fall back to HTTP/2, allowing you to enforce your HTTP policies. If the UDP proxy is not enabled, HTTP/3 traffic will bypass inspection.

​​ Prevent inspection bypass