Log fields

The datasets below describe the fields available by log category. The list of fields is also accessible directly from the API: https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/logpush/datasets/<DATASET>/fields for zone-scoped datasets or https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/logpush/datasets/<DATASET>/fields for account-scoped datasets, where the dataset argument indicates the log category (such as http_requests , spectrum_events , firewall_events , nel_reports , or dns_logs ).

Zone-scoped HTTP requests are available in both Logpush and Logpull, except for custom fields , which are only available in Logpush. All other datasets are only available through Logpush.

Unless otherwise noted, fields are available in both Logpush v1 (Logpush prior to mid-2020) and Logpush v2 (all Logpush jobs after mid-2020).

For log field ClientIPClass, Cloudflare recommends using Bot Tags to classify IPs.

For more information on logs available in Cloudflare Zero Trust, refer to Zero Trust logs .