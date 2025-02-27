Tunnel with firewall

You can implement a positive security model with Cloudflare Tunnel by blocking all ingress traffic and allowing only egress traffic from cloudflared . Only the services specified in your tunnel configuration will be exposed to the outside world.

Ports

The parameters below can be configured for egress traffic inside of a firewall.

Required for tunnel operation

cloudflared connects to Cloudflare's global network on port 7844 . To use Cloudflare Tunnel, your firewall must allow outbound connections to the following destinations on port 7844 (via UDP if using the quic protocol or TCP if using the http2 protocol).

Domain IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocols region1.v2.argotunnel.com 198.41.192.167

198.41.192.67

198.41.192.57

198.41.192.107

198.41.192.27

198.41.192.7

198.41.192.227

198.41.192.47

198.41.192.37

198.41.192.77 2606:4700:a0::1

2606:4700:a0::2

2606:4700:a0::3

2606:4700:a0::4

2606:4700:a0::5

2606:4700:a0::6

2606:4700:a0::7

2606:4700:a0::8

2606:4700:a0::9

2606:4700:a0::10 7844 TCP/UDP ( http2 / quic ) region2.v2.argotunnel.com 198.41.200.13

198.41.200.193

198.41.200.33

198.41.200.233

198.41.200.53

198.41.200.63

198.41.200.113

198.41.200.73

198.41.200.43

198.41.200.23 2606:4700:a8::1

2606:4700:a8::2

2606:4700:a8::3

2606:4700:a8::4

2606:4700:a8::5

2606:4700:a8::6

2606:4700:a8::7

2606:4700:a8::8

2606:4700:a8::9

2606:4700:a8::10 7844 TCP/UDP ( http2 / quic ) _v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com 1 Not applicable Not applicable 7844 TCP ( http2 ) cftunnel.com 1 Not applicable Not applicable 7844 TCP/UDP ( http2 / quic ) h2.cftunnel.com 1 Not applicable Not applicable 7844 TCP ( http2 ) quic.cftunnel.com 1 Not applicable Not applicable 7844 UDP ( quic )

1 This rule is only required for firewalls that enforce SNI.

Optional

Opening port 443 enables some optional features. Failure to allow these connections may prompt a log error, but cloudflared will still run correctly.

Domain IPv4 IPv6 Port Protocols Description api.cloudflare.com 104.19.192.29

104.19.192.177

104.19.192.175

104.19.193.29

104.19.192.174

104.19.192.176 2606:4700:300a::6813:c0af

2606:4700:300a::6813:c01d

2606:4700:300a::6813:c0ae

2606:4700:300a::6813:c11d

2606:4700:300a::6813:c0b0

2606:4700:300a::6813:c0b1 443 TCP (HTTPS) Allows cloudflared to query if software updates are available. update.argotunnel.com 104.18.25.129

104.18.24.129 2606:4700::6812:1881

2606:4700::6812:1981 443 TCP (HTTPS) Allows cloudflared to query if software updates are available. github.com GitHub's IP addresses ↗ GitHub's IP addresses ↗ 443 TCP (HTTPS) Allows cloudflared to download the latest release and perform a software update. <your-team-name>.

cloudflareaccess.com 104.19.194.29

104.19.195.29 2606:4700:300a::6813:c31d

2606:4700:300a::6813:c21d 443 TCP (HTTPS) Allows cloudflared to validate the Access JWT. Only required if the access setting is enabled. pqtunnels.

cloudflareresearch.com 104.18.4.64

104.18.5.64 2606:4700::6812:540

2606:4700::6812:440 443 TCP (HTTPS) Allows cloudflared to report post-quantum key exchange ↗ errors to Cloudflare.

Firewall configuration

Cloud VM firewall

If you host your services on a virtual machine (VM) instance in a cloud provider, you may set up instance-level firewall rules to block all ingress traffic and allow only egress traffic. For example, on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), you may delete all ingress rules, leaving only the relevant egress rules. This is because GCP's firewall denies ingress traffic unless it matches an explicit rule.

OS firewall

Alternatively, you may use operating system (OS)-level firewall rules to block all ingress traffic and allow only egress traffic. For example, if your server runs on Linux, you may use iptables to set up firewall rules:

Check your current firewall rules. Terminal window sudo iptables -L Allow localhost to communicate with itself. Terminal window sudo iptables -A INPUT -i lo -j ACCEPT Allow already established connection and related traffic. Terminal window sudo iptables -A INPUT -m conntrack --ctstate RELATED,ESTABLISHED -j ACCEPT Allow new SSH connections. Terminal window sudo iptables -A INPUT -p tcp --dport ssh -j ACCEPT Drop all other ingress traffic. Warning Be very careful with the following command. If you did not preserve the current SSH connection or allow new SSH connections, you would be logged out and unable to SSH back into the system again. Terminal window sudo iptables -A INPUT -j DROP After setting the firewall rules, use this command to check the current iptables settings: Terminal window sudo iptables -L

Run your tunnel and check that all configured services are still accessible to the outside world via the tunnel, but not via the external IP address of the server.

You can also secure your application with Cloudflare Access.

Test connectivity

Test with dig

To test your connectivity to Cloudflare, you can use the dig command to query the hostnames listed above. Note that cloudflared defaults to connecting with IPv4.

Terminal window dig A region1.v2.argotunnel.com

;; ANSWER SECTION: region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.167 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.67 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.57 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.107 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.27 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.7 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.227 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.47 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.37 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.77 ...

Terminal window dig AAAA region1.v2.argotunnel.com

... ;; ANSWER SECTION: region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::1 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::2 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::3 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::4 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::5 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::6 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::7 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::8 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::9 region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::10 ...

Terminal window dig A region2.v2.argotunnel.com

;; ANSWER SECTION: region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.13 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.193 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.33 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.233 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.53 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.63 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.113 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.73 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.43 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.23 ...

Terminal window dig AAAA region2.v2.argotunnel.com

... ;; ANSWER SECTION: region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::1 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::2 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::3 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::4 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::5 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::6 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::7 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::8 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::9 region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::10 ...

Test with PowerShell

On Windows, you can use PowerShell commands if dig is not available.

To test DNS:

PowerShell Resolve-DnsName - Name _v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com SRV

Name Type TTL Section NameTarget Priority Weight Port ---- ---- --- ------- ---------- -------- ------ ---- _v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com SRV 112 Answer region2.v2.argotunnel.com 2 1 7844 _v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com SRV 112 Answer region1.v2.argotunnel.com 1 1 7844

To test ports:

PowerShell tnc region1.v2.argotunnel.com - port 443

ComputerName : region1.v2.argotunnel.com RemoteAddress : 198.41.192.227 RemotePort : 443 InterfaceAlias : Ethernet SourceAddress : 10.0.2.15 TcpTestSucceeded : True

PowerShell tnc region1.v2.argotunnel.com - port 7844