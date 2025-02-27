Tunnel with firewall
You can implement a positive security model with Cloudflare Tunnel by blocking all ingress traffic and allowing only egress traffic from
cloudflared. Only the services specified in your tunnel configuration will be exposed to the outside world.
The parameters below can be configured for egress traffic inside of a firewall.
cloudflared connects to Cloudflare's global network on port
7844. To use Cloudflare Tunnel, your firewall must allow outbound connections to the following destinations on port
7844 (via UDP if using the
quic protocol or TCP if using the
http2 protocol).
|Domain
|IPv4
|IPv6
|Port
|Protocols
region1.v2.argotunnel.com
198.41.192.167
198.41.192.67
198.41.192.57
198.41.192.107
198.41.192.27
198.41.192.7
198.41.192.227
198.41.192.47
198.41.192.37
198.41.192.77
2606:4700:a0::1
2606:4700:a0::2
2606:4700:a0::3
2606:4700:a0::4
2606:4700:a0::5
2606:4700:a0::6
2606:4700:a0::7
2606:4700:a0::8
2606:4700:a0::9
2606:4700:a0::10
|7844
|TCP/UDP (
http2/
quic)
region2.v2.argotunnel.com
198.41.200.13
198.41.200.193
198.41.200.33
198.41.200.233
198.41.200.53
198.41.200.63
198.41.200.113
198.41.200.73
198.41.200.43
198.41.200.23
2606:4700:a8::1
2606:4700:a8::2
2606:4700:a8::3
2606:4700:a8::4
2606:4700:a8::5
2606:4700:a8::6
2606:4700:a8::7
2606:4700:a8::8
2606:4700:a8::9
2606:4700:a8::10
|7844
|TCP/UDP (
http2/
quic)
_v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com1
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|7844
|TCP (
http2)
cftunnel.com1
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|7844
|TCP/UDP (
http2/
quic)
h2.cftunnel.com1
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|7844
|TCP (
http2)
quic.cftunnel.com1
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|7844
|UDP (
quic)
1 This rule is only required for firewalls that enforce SNI.
Opening port 443 enables some optional features. Failure to allow these connections may prompt a log error, but
cloudflared will still run correctly.
|Domain
|IPv4
|IPv6
|Port
|Protocols
|Description
api.cloudflare.com
104.19.192.29
104.19.192.177
104.19.192.175
104.19.193.29
104.19.192.174
104.19.192.176
2606:4700:300a::6813:c0af
2606:4700:300a::6813:c01d
2606:4700:300a::6813:c0ae
2606:4700:300a::6813:c11d
2606:4700:300a::6813:c0b0
2606:4700:300a::6813:c0b1
|443
|TCP (HTTPS)
|Allows
cloudflared to query if software updates are available.
update.argotunnel.com
104.18.25.129
104.18.24.129
2606:4700::6812:1881
2606:4700::6812:1981
|443
|TCP (HTTPS)
|Allows
cloudflared to query if software updates are available.
github.com
|GitHub's IP addresses ↗
|GitHub's IP addresses ↗
|443
|TCP (HTTPS)
|Allows
cloudflared to download the latest release and perform a software update.
<your-team-name>.
cloudflareaccess.com
104.19.194.29
104.19.195.29
2606:4700:300a::6813:c31d
2606:4700:300a::6813:c21d
|443
|TCP (HTTPS)
|Allows
cloudflared to validate the Access JWT. Only required if the
access setting is enabled.
pqtunnels.
cloudflareresearch.com
104.18.4.64
104.18.5.64
2606:4700::6812:540
2606:4700::6812:440
|443
|TCP (HTTPS)
|Allows
cloudflared to report post-quantum key exchange ↗ errors to Cloudflare.
If you host your services on a virtual machine (VM) instance in a cloud provider, you may set up instance-level firewall rules to block all ingress traffic and allow only egress traffic. For example, on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), you may delete all ingress rules, leaving only the relevant egress rules. This is because GCP's firewall denies ingress traffic unless it matches an explicit rule.
Alternatively, you may use operating system (OS)-level firewall rules to block all ingress traffic and allow only egress traffic. For example, if your server runs on Linux, you may use
iptables to set up firewall rules:
-
Check your current firewall rules.
-
Allow
localhostto communicate with itself.
-
Allow already established connection and related traffic.
-
Allow new SSH connections.
-
Drop all other ingress traffic.
-
After setting the firewall rules, use this command to check the current
iptablessettings:
Run your tunnel and check that all configured services are still accessible to the outside world via the tunnel, but not via the external IP address of the server.
You can also secure your application with Cloudflare Access.
To test your connectivity to Cloudflare, you can use the
dig command to query the hostnames listed above. Note that
cloudflared defaults to connecting with IPv4.
On Windows, you can use PowerShell commands if
dig is not available.
To test DNS:
To test ports: