Downloads

Cloudflare Tunnel requires the installation of a lightweight server-side daemon, cloudflared , to connect your infrastructure to Cloudflare. If you are creating a tunnel through the dashboard, you can simply copy-paste the installation command shown in the dashboard.

To download and install cloudflared manually, use one of the following links.

​​ GitHub repository

cloudflared is an open source project External link icon Open external link maintained by Cloudflare.

​​ Latest release

You can download and install cloudflared via the Cloudflare Package Repository External link icon Open external link .

Alternatively, download the latest release directly:

Download and install cloudflared via Homebrew:

$ brew install cloudflare/cloudflare/cloudflared

Alternatively, download the latest Darwin amd64 release External link icon Open external link directly.

Instances of cloudflared do not automatically update on Windows. You will need to perform manual updates.

A Docker image of cloudflared is available on DockerHub External link icon Open external link .

​​ Deprecated releases

Cloudflare supports the previous year of cloudflared releases. For example, if the latest version External link icon Open external link is 2023.5.1 , version 2022.5.1 and later are supported. Deprecated versions may be impacted by breaking changes unrelated to feature availability.