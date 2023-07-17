Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Tunnel requires the installation of a lightweight server-side daemon, cloudflared, to connect your infrastructure to Cloudflare. If you are creating a tunnel through the dashboard, you can simply copy-paste the installation command shown in the dashboard.

To download and install cloudflared manually, use one of the following links.

​​ GitHub repository

cloudflared is an open source project maintained by Cloudflare.

​​ Latest release

​​ Linux

You can download and install cloudflared via the Cloudflare Package Repository.

Alternatively, download the latest release directly:

Typeamd64 / x86-64x86 (32-bit)ARMARM64
BinaryDownloadDownloadDownloadDownload
.debDownloadDownloadDownloadDownload
.rpmDownloadDownloadDownloadDownload

​​ macOS

Download and install cloudflared via Homebrew:

$ brew install cloudflare/cloudflare/cloudflared

Alternatively, download the latest Darwin amd64 release directly.

​​ Windows

Type32-bit64-bit
ExecutableDownloadDownload

​​ Docker

A Docker image of cloudflared is available on DockerHub.

​​ Deprecated releases

Cloudflare supports the previous year of cloudflared releases. For example, if the latest version is 2023.5.1, version 2022.5.1 and later are supported. Deprecated versions may be impacted by breaking changes unrelated to feature availability.

To update cloudflared, refer to these instructions.