Downloads
Cloudflare Tunnel requires the installation of a lightweight server-side daemon,
cloudflared, to connect your infrastructure to Cloudflare. If you are creating a tunnel through the dashboard, you can simply copy-paste the installation command shown in the dashboard.
To download and install
cloudflared manually, use one of the following links.
GitHub repository
cloudflared is an open source project maintained by Cloudflare.
Latest release
Linux
You can download and install
cloudflared via the Cloudflare Package Repository.
Alternatively, download the latest release directly:
macOS
Download and install
cloudflared via Homebrew:
$ brew install cloudflare/cloudflare/cloudflared
Alternatively, download the latest Darwin amd64 release directly.
Windows
|Type
|32-bit
|64-bit
|Executable
|Download
|Download
Docker
A Docker image of
cloudflared is available on DockerHub.
Deprecated releases
Cloudflare supports the previous year of
cloudflared releases. For example, if the latest version is
2023.5.1, version
2022.5.1 and later are supported. Deprecated versions may be impacted by breaking changes unrelated to feature availability.
To update
cloudflared, refer to these instructions.