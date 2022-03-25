Remove WARP
Windows
- Navigate to Windows Settings (Windows Key + I).
- Click Apps.
- Click App & Features.
- Scroll to find the Cloudflare WARP application and click Uninstall.
macOS
We include an uninstall script as part of the macOS package that you originally used. Use the following commands to find and run the script:
$ cd /Applications/Cloudflare\ WARP.app/Contents/Resources
$ ./uninstall.sh
iOS and Android
- Find the 1.1.1.1 application on the home screen.
- Touch and hold on the application tile.
- Tap Remove App.
- Select Delete App.