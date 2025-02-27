Configure cloudflared parameters

Remotely-managed tunnels run as a service on your OS. You can modify the Cloudflare Tunnel service with one or more general-purpose tunnel parameters.

Note For instructions on configuring a locally-managed tunnel, refer to the configuration file documentation.

Linux

macOS

Windows On Linux, Cloudflare Tunnel installs itself as a system service using systemctl . By default, the service will be named cloudflared.service . To configure your tunnel on Linux: Open cloudflared.service . Terminal window sudo systemctl edit --full cloudflared.service Modify the cloudflared tunnel run command with the desired configuration flag. For example, [Unit] Description=Cloudflare Tunnel After=network.target [Service] TimeoutStartSec=0 Type=notify ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/cloudflared tunnel --loglevel debug --logfile /var/log/cloudflared/cloudflared.log run --token <TOKEN VALUE> Restart=on-failure RestartSec=5s [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target Restart cloudflared.service : Terminal window sudo systemctl restart cloudflared To verify the new configuration, check the service status: Terminal window sudo systemctl status cloudflared ● cloudflared.service - cloudflared Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/cloudflared.service ; enabled ; preset: enabled ) Active: active (running) since Wed 2024-10-09 20:02:59 UTC ; 2s ago Main PID: 2157 (cloudflared) Tasks: 8 (limit: 1136 ) Memory: 16.3M CPU: 136ms CGroup: /system.slice/cloudflared.service └─2157 /usr/bin/cloudflared tunnel --loglevel debug --logfile /var/log/cloudflared/cloudflared.log run --token eyJhIjoi... On macOS, Cloudflare Tunnel installs itself as a launch agent using launchctl . By default, the agent will be called com.cloudflare.cloudflared . To configure your tunnel on macOS: Stop the cloudflared service. Terminal window sudo launchctl stop com.cloudflare.cloudflared Unload the configuration file. Terminal window sudo launchctl unload /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plist Open /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plist in a text editor. Modify the ProgramArguments key with the desired configuration flag. For example, <plist version="1.0"> <dict> <key>Label</key> <string>com.cloudflare.cloudflared</string> <key>ProgramArguments</key> <array> <string>/opt/homebrew/bin/cloudflared</string> <string>tunnel</string> <string>--logfile</string> <string><PATH></string> <string>--loglevel</string> <string>debug</string> <string>run</string> <string>--token</string> <string><TOKEN VALUE> </string> </array> Load the updated configuration file. Terminal window sudo launchctl load /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plist Start the cloudflared service. Terminal window sudo launchctl start com.cloudflare.cloudflared On Windows, Cloudflare Tunnel installs itself as a system service using the Registry Editor. By default, the service will be named cloudflared . To configure your tunnel on Windows: Open the Registry Editor. Go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SYSTEM > CurrentControlSet > Services > cloudflared. Double-click ImagePath. Modify Value data with the desired configuration flag. For example, C:\Program Files (x86)\cloudflared\.\cloudflared.exe tunnel --loglevel debug --logfile <PATH> run --token <TOKEN VALUE>

To configure how cloudflared sends requests to your public hostname services: