Configure cloudflared parameters
Remotely-managed tunnels run as a service on your OS. You can modify the Cloudflare Tunnel service with one or more general-purpose tunnel parameters.
On Linux, Cloudflare Tunnel installs itself as a system service using
systemctl. By default, the service will be named
cloudflared.service. To configure your tunnel on Linux:
-
Open
cloudflared.service.
-
Modify the
cloudflared tunnel runcommand with the desired configuration flag. For example,
-
Restart
cloudflared.service:
-
To verify the new configuration, check the service status:
On macOS, Cloudflare Tunnel installs itself as a launch agent using
launchctl. By default, the agent will be called
com.cloudflare.cloudflared. To configure your tunnel on macOS:
-
Stop the
cloudflaredservice.
-
Unload the configuration file.
-
Open
/Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plistin a text editor.
-
Modify the
ProgramArgumentskey with the desired configuration flag. For example,
-
Load the updated configuration file.
-
Start the
cloudflaredservice.
On Windows, Cloudflare Tunnel installs itself as a system service using the Registry Editor. By default, the service will be named
cloudflared. To configure your tunnel on Windows:
-
Open the Registry Editor.
-
Go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SYSTEM > CurrentControlSet > Services > cloudflared.
-
Double-click ImagePath.
-
Modify Value data with the desired configuration flag. For example,
To configure how
cloudflared sends requests to your public hostname services:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Networks > Tunnels.
- Choose a tunnel and select Configure.
- Select the Public Hostname tab.
- Choose a route and select Edit.
- Under Additional application settings, modify one or more origin configuration parameters.
- Select Save hostname.