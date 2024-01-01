Email Security marks all messages from these senders with a disposition.

To configure blocked senders:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email Security. Select Settings, go to Detection settings > Blocked senders. On the Detection settings page, select + Add a sender. Select the Input method: Choose between Manual input, and Upload blocked sender list: Manual input : Sender type : Email addresses : Must be a valid email. IP addresses : Can only be IPv4. IPv6 and CIDR are invalid entries. Domains : Must be a valid domain. Regular expressions : Must be valid Java expressions. Regular expressions are matched with fields related to the sender email address (envelope from, header from, reply-to), the originating IP address, and the server name for the email. Notes : Provide additional information about the blocked sender policy.

: Upload blocked sender list: Upload a file no larger than 150 KB. The file cannot can only contain Blocked_Sender and Notes fields. The first row must be a header row. Select Save.

Export blocked senders

To export a list of blocked senders:

On the Detection settings page, select the blocked senders you want to export. Select Action. Select Export to CSV.

Edit a blocked sender

To edit a blocked sender:

On the Detection settings page, select the blocked sender you want to edit. Select the three dots > Edit. Edit the blocked sender. Select Save.

Delete a blocked sender

To delete a blocked sender:

On the Detection settings page, select the blocked sender you want to delete. Select the three dots > Delete. On the pop up message, select Delete.

To delete multiple blocked senders at once: