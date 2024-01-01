Blocked senders
Email Security marks all messages from these senders with a disposition.
To configure blocked senders:
- Log in to Zero Trust ↗.
- Select Email Security.
- Select Settings, go to Detection settings > Blocked senders.
- On the Detection settings page, select + Add a sender.
- Select the Input method: Choose between Manual input, and Upload blocked sender list:
- Manual input:
- Sender type:
- Email addresses: Must be a valid email.
- IP addresses: Can only be IPv4. IPv6 and CIDR are invalid entries.
- Domains: Must be a valid domain.
- Regular expressions: Must be valid Java expressions. Regular expressions are matched with fields related to the sender email address (envelope from, header from, reply-to), the originating IP address, and the server name for the email.
- Notes: Provide additional information about the blocked sender policy.
- Sender type:
- Upload blocked sender list: Upload a file no larger than 150 KB. The file cannot can only contain
Blocked_Senderand
Notesfields. The first row must be a header row.
- Manual input:
- Select Save.
To export a list of blocked senders:
- On the Detection settings page, select the blocked senders you want to export.
- Select Action.
- Select Export to CSV.
To edit a blocked sender:
- On the Detection settings page, select the blocked sender you want to edit.
- Select the three dots > Edit.
- Edit the blocked sender.
- Select Save.
To delete a blocked sender:
- On the Detection settings page, select the blocked sender you want to delete.
- Select the three dots > Delete.
- On the pop up message, select Delete.
To delete multiple blocked senders at once:
- On the Detection settings page, under Blocked senders, select the senders you want to delete.
- Select Action
- Select Delete.