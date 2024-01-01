 Skip to content
Blocked senders

Email Security marks all messages from these senders with a disposition.

To configure blocked senders:

  1. Log in to Zero Trust.
  2. Select Email Security.
  3. Select Settings, go to Detection settings > Blocked senders.
  4. On the Detection settings page, select + Add a sender.
  5. Select the Input method: Choose between Manual input, and Upload blocked sender list:
    • Manual input:
      • Sender type:
        • Email addresses: Must be a valid email.
        • IP addresses: Can only be IPv4. IPv6 and CIDR are invalid entries.
        • Domains: Must be a valid domain.
        • Regular expressions: Must be valid Java expressions. Regular expressions are matched with fields related to the sender email address (envelope from, header from, reply-to), the originating IP address, and the server name for the email.
      • Notes: Provide additional information about the blocked sender policy.
    • Upload blocked sender list: Upload a file no larger than 150 KB. The file cannot can only contain Blocked_Sender and Notes fields. The first row must be a header row.
  6. Select Save.

Export blocked senders

To export a list of blocked senders:

  1. On the Detection settings page, select the blocked senders you want to export.
  2. Select Action.
  3. Select Export to CSV.

Edit a blocked sender

To edit a blocked sender:

  1. On the Detection settings page, select the blocked sender you want to edit.
  2. Select the three dots > Edit.
  3. Edit the blocked sender.
  4. Select Save.

Delete a blocked sender

To delete a blocked sender:

  1. On the Detection settings page, select the blocked sender you want to delete.
  2. Select the three dots > Delete.
  3. On the pop up message, select Delete.

To delete multiple blocked senders at once:

  1. On the Detection settings page, under Blocked senders, select the senders you want to delete.
  2. Select Action
  3. Select Delete.
