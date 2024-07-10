Connect to PagerDuty through Access (SAML)

This guide covers how to configure PagerDuty External link icon Open external link as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

A SAML identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust Admin access to a PagerDuty site

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application > SaaS. For Application, select Pagerduty. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Fill in the following fields: Entity ID : https://<your-subdomain>.pagerduty.com

: Assertion Consumer Service URL : https://<your-subdomain>.pagerduty.com/sso/saml/consume

: Name ID format: Email Copy the SSO endpoint and Public key. Select Save configuration. Configure Access policies for the application. Select Done.

​​ 2. Create a x.509 certificate

Paste the Public key in a text editor. Amend the public key so each row is a maxiumum of 64 characters long. Originally, each full row of the public key is 65 characters long. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE----- .

​​ 3. Add a SAML SSO provider to PagerDuty

In PagerDuty, select your profile picture and go to Account Settings > Single Sign-on. Turn on SAML. In X.509 Certificate, paste the entire x.509 certificate from step 2. Create a x.509 certificate . In Login URL, paste the SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. Select Save Changes.

​​ 4. Test the integration and finalize SSO configuration