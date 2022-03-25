Cloudflare Docs
Logs
Logs
Gateway Network

The descriptions below detail the fields available for gateway_network.

FieldValueType
AccountIDCloudflare account tagstring
ActionAction performed by gateway on the sessionstring
DatetimeThe date and time the corresponding network session was made (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’)int or string
DestinationIPDestination IP of the network sessionstring
DestinationPortDestination port of the network sessionint
DeviceIDUUID of the device where the network session originated fromstring
EmailEmail associated with the user identity where the network sesion originated fromstring
OverrideIPOverriden IP of the network session, if anystring
OverridePortOverriden port of the network session, if anyint
PolicyIDIdentifier of the policy/rule that was applied, if anystring
SNIContent of the SNI for the TLS network session, if anystring
SessionIDThe session identifier of this network sessionstring
SourceIPSource IP of the network sessionstring
SourcePortSource port of the network sessionint
TransportTransport protocol used for this session.
Possible values are tcp | quic | udp		string
UserIDUser identity where the network session originated fromstring