Gateway Network

AccountID Cloudflare account tag string

Action Action performed by gateway on the session string

Datetime The date and time the corresponding network session was made (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’) int or string

DestinationIP Destination IP of the network session string

DestinationPort Destination port of the network session int

DeviceID UUID of the device where the network session originated from string

Email Email associated with the user identity where the network sesion originated from string

OverrideIP Overriden IP of the network session, if any string

OverridePort Overriden port of the network session, if any int

PolicyID Identifier of the policy/rule that was applied, if any string

SNI Content of the SNI for the TLS network session, if any string

SessionID The session identifier of this network session string

SourceIP Source IP of the network session string

SourcePort Source port of the network session int

Transport Transport protocol used for this session.

Possible values are tcp | quic | udp string