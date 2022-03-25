Gateway Network
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
gateway_network.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|AccountID
|Cloudflare account tag
|string
|Action
|Action performed by gateway on the session
|string
|Datetime
|The date and time the corresponding network session was made (for example, ‘2021-07-27T00:01:07Z’)
|int or string
|DestinationIP
|Destination IP of the network session
|string
|DestinationPort
|Destination port of the network session
|int
|DeviceID
|UUID of the device where the network session originated from
|string
|Email associated with the user identity where the network sesion originated from
|string
|OverrideIP
|Overriden IP of the network session, if any
|string
|OverridePort
|Overriden port of the network session, if any
|int
|PolicyID
|Identifier of the policy/rule that was applied, if any
|string
|SNI
|Content of the SNI for the TLS network session, if any
|string
|SessionID
|The session identifier of this network session
|string
|SourceIP
|Source IP of the network session
|string
|SourcePort
|Source port of the network session
|int
|Transport
|Transport protocol used for this session.
Possible values are tcp | quic | udp
|string
|UserID
|User identity where the network session originated from
|string