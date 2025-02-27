 Skip to content
Email monitoring

Once you have chosen a domain to scan, Email Security allows you to monitor the traffic scanned from your email inboxes.

To monitor your inbox:

  1. Log in to Zero Trust.
  2. Select Email Security.
  3. Under Email Security, select Monitoring.

The dashboard will display the following metrics:

Email activity

Email activity aggregates statistics about emails scanned and dispositions assigned (the number of email flagged due to a detection) within a given timeframe.

To view the live number of email scanned and dispositions scanned, enable Live mode.

Disposition evaluation

Email traffic that flows through Email Security is given a final disposition, which represents Email Security's evaluation of that specific message.

Disposition evaluation displays the following dispositions:

  • Malicious: Traffic invoked multiple phishing verdict triggers, met thresholds for bad behavior, and is associated with active campaigns.
  • Spoof: Traffic associated with phishing campaigns that is either non-compliant with your email authentication policies (SPF, DKIM, DMARC) or has mismatching Envelope From and Header From values.
  • Suspicious: Traffic associated with phishing campaigns (and is under further analysis by our automated systems).
  • Spam: Traffic associated with non-malicious, commercial campaigns.
  • Bulk: Traffic associated with Graymail, that fall in between the definitions of spam and suspicious. For example, a marketing email that intentionally obscures its unsubscribe link.

Detection details

Detection details displays information about:

  • Malicious disposition:
    • Email threat types: Top malicious threat types, and their number relative to the total amount of malicious threats received.
    • Targeted users: Top number of emails targeted, and their number relative to the total amount of malicious targets.
    • Malicious links: A graph displaying the total number of malicious links and their distribution throughout the month.
    • Malicious attachments: Number of malicious attachments, and the top types of malicious files received.
  • Suspicious disposition:
    • Suspicious threat types: Top suspicious threat types, and their number relative to the total amount of threats received.
    • Suspicious targets: Top number of emails targeted, and their number relative to the total amount of malicious targets.
    • Suspicious links: A graph displaying the total number of suspicious links and their distribution throughout the month.
  • Spoof disposition:
    • Spoof users (impersonated names): Top number of impersonated names, and their number relative to the total number of detection received.
    • Spoof targets: Top number of targeted emails.
    • Sender v. envelope mismatch: This field indicates the number of mismatches between the email address the message was sent from, and the email address the message was actually sent from.

Impersonations

Impersonations are a form of phishing attack where the actor pretends to be someone else to steal sensitive information.

Impersonations displays the number of targeted users, and a chart describing the total number of impersonation attempts.

  • To view all targeted users, select View all targeted users.
  • To view all impersonation emails, select View all impersonation emails.
  • To view impersonated users, select View impersonated users.

Refer to Trusted domains to add a trusted domain, and Impersonation registry to add a user to the impersonation registry.

Phish submissions

Phishing is a type of attack that involves stealing sensitive information with the aim of using and selling the information.

A phish submission happens when a user or an administrator reports a phishing attack. Refer to Phish submissions to learn how to submit a phish.

Phish submissions displays the following information:

  • All submissions: The total number of phish submissions.
  • User submissions: The number of phish submissions reported by your users.
  • Admin submissions: The number of phish submissions reported by an administrator.

Select Review submissions to review a filtered list of phish submissions reported by your team.

Auto-move events

Auto-move events are emails moved to different inboxes based on the disposition Email Security assigned.

This panel shows you the total number of auto-moves and the source folder from which these retractions are originating from.

Refer to Auto-moves to configure auto-move events.

Detection settings metrics

Detection settings metric displays information about:

  • Allowed traffic: Traffic that Email Security will exempt emails that match certain patterns from normal detection scanning. Allowed traffic shows metrics on emails that were allowed to go through user inboxes.
  • Blocked traffic: Traffic that Email Security automatically blocks from senders. Blocked traffic shows metrics on emails that were blocked from user inboxes.
  • Domain age: The number of days since domain registration.

Select Configure to configure policy and rules for allowed traffic, blocked traffic and domain age.