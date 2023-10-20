Private DNS

By default, the WARP client sends DNS requests to 1.1.1.1, Cloudflare’s public DNS resolver, for resolution. With Cloudflare Tunnel, you can connect an internal DNS resolver to Cloudflare and use it to resolve non-publicly routed domains.

​​ Configure private DNS

Connect your private network with Cloudflare Tunnel. Under Networks > Routes, verify that the IP address of your internal DNS resolver is included in the tunnel. Enable the Gateway proxy for TCP and UDP. Next, create a Local Domain Fallback entry that points to the internal DNS resolver. For example, you can instruct the WARP client to resolve all requests for myorg.privatecorp through an internal resolver at 10.0.0.25 rather than attempting to resolve this publicly.

Ensure that Split Tunnels are configured to include traffic to private IPs and hostnames .

Finally, ensure that your tunnel uses QUIC as the default transport protocol . This will enable cloudflared to proxy UDP-based traffic which is required in most cases to resolve DNS queries.

The WARP client will now resolve requests through the internal DNS server you set up in your private network.

​​ Test the setup

For testing, run a dig command for the internal DNS service:



dig AAAA www.myorg.privatecorp

The dig command will work because myorg.privatecorp was configured above as a fallback domain. If you skip that step, you can still force dig to use your private DNS resolver:



dig @10.0.0.25 AAAA www.myorg.privatecorp

Both dig commands will fail if the WARP client is disabled on your end user’s device.

Use the following troubleshooting strategies if you are running into issues while configuring your private network with Cloudflare Tunnel.