Private DNS
By default, the WARP client sends DNS requests to 1.1.1.1, Cloudflare’s public DNS resolver, for resolution. With Cloudflare Tunnel, you can connect an internal DNS resolver to Cloudflare and use it to resolve non-publicly routed domains.
Configure private DNS
Connect your private network with Cloudflare Tunnel.
Under Networks > Routes, verify that the IP address of your internal DNS resolver is included in the tunnel.
Enable the Gateway proxy for TCP and UDP.
Next, create a Local Domain Fallback entry that points to the internal DNS resolver. For example, you can instruct the WARP client to resolve all requests for
myorg.privatecorpthrough an internal resolver at
10.0.0.25rather than attempting to resolve this publicly.
- Finally, ensure that your tunnel uses QUIC as the default transport protocol. This will enable
cloudflaredto proxy UDP-based traffic which is required in most cases to resolve DNS queries.
The WARP client will now resolve requests through the internal DNS server you set up in your private network.
Test the setup
For testing, run a
dig command for the internal DNS service:
dig AAAA www.myorg.privatecorp
The
dig command will work because
myorg.privatecorp was configured above as a fallback domain. If you skip that step, you can still force
dig to use your private DNS resolver:
dig @10.0.0.25 AAAA www.myorg.privatecorp
Both
dig commands will fail if the WARP client is disabled on your end user’s device.
Troubleshooting
Use the following troubleshooting strategies if you are running into issues while configuring your private network with Cloudflare Tunnel.
Ensure that
cloudflaredis connected to Cloudflare by visiting Access > Tunnels in Zero Trust.
Ensure that
cloudflaredis running with the
quicprotocol (search for
Initial protocol quicin its logs).
Ensure that the machine where
cloudflaredis running is allowed to egress via UDP to port 7844 to talk out to Cloudflare.
Ensure that end-user devices are enrolled into WARP by visiting https://help.teams.cloudflare.com.
Double-check the precedence of your application policies in the Gateway Network policies tab. Ensure that a more global Block or Allow policy will not supersede the application policies.
Check the Gateway Audit Logs Network tab to see whether your UDP DNS resolutions are being allowed or blocked.
Ensure that your Private DNS resolver is available over a routable private IP address. You can check that by trying the
digcommands on your machine running
cloudflared.
Check your set up by using
dig ... +tcpto force the DNS resolution to use TCP instead of UDP.