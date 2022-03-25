Audit logs

ActionResult Whether the action was successful bool

ActionType Type of action taken string

ActorEmail Email of the actor string

ActorID Unique identifier of the actor in Cloudflare’s system string

ActorIP Physical network address of the actor string

ActorType Type of user that started the audit trail string

ID Unique identifier of an audit log string

Interface Entry point or interface of the audit log string

Metadata Additional audit log-specific information. Metadata is organized in key:value pairs. Key and Value formats can vary by ResourceType. object

NewValue Contains the new value for the audited item object

OldValue Contains the old value for the audited item object

OwnerID The identifier of the user that was acting or was acted on behalf of. If a user did the action themselves, this value will be the same as the ActorID. string

ResourceID Unique identifier of the resource within Cloudflare’s system string

ResourceType The type of resource that was changed string