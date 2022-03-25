Audit logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
audit_logs.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|ActionResult
|Whether the action was successful
|bool
|ActionType
|Type of action taken
|string
|ActorEmail
|Email of the actor
|string
|ActorID
|Unique identifier of the actor in Cloudflare’s system
|string
|ActorIP
|Physical network address of the actor
|string
|ActorType
|Type of user that started the audit trail
|string
|ID
|Unique identifier of an audit log
|string
|Interface
|Entry point or interface of the audit log
|string
|Metadata
|Additional audit log-specific information. Metadata is organized in key:value pairs. Key and Value formats can vary by ResourceType.
|object
|NewValue
|Contains the new value for the audited item
|object
|OldValue
|Contains the old value for the audited item
|object
|OwnerID
|The identifier of the user that was acting or was acted on behalf of. If a user did the action themselves, this value will be the same as the ActorID.
|string
|ResourceID
|Unique identifier of the resource within Cloudflare’s system
|string
|ResourceType
|The type of resource that was changed
|string
|When
|When the change happened
|int or string