Manage domains
To filter your domains:
- Select Settings.
- Select Configured method and/or Status:
- If you select Configured method, choose among the following:
- All: To view all the domains.
- MS Graph API: To view domains connected via MS Graph API.
- BCC/Journaling: To view domains connected via BCC/Journaling.
- If you select Status, choose among the following:
- All: To view Active and No mail flow domains.
- Active: To view active domains. A domain is active when the connection is running, and Email Security is able to scan email messages.
- No mail flow: To view no mail flow domains. A domain has a “No mail flow” status when no mail flow is detected. You may not have any email traffic or your BCC/Journaling configuration is incomplete.
To edit your domains:
- On the Domains page, locate your domain, select the three dots > Edit.
- If you did not manually add your domain, you will only be able to edit Hops. If you manually added your domain, you will be able to edit Domain name and Hops.
- Select Save.
To unscan domains:
- On the Domains page, locate your domain, select the three dots > Unscan.
- Select Unscan again to stop Cloudflare from scanning your domain.