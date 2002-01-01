Impersonation registry
The impersonation registry contains combinations of emails of users who are likely to be impersonated. If there is an email that is on the impersonation registry not listed as an alternative email address, that email will be reported as potential business email compromise (BEC) ↗.
To add a user to the impersonation registry:
- Log in to Zero Trust ↗.
- Select Email Security.
- Select Settings > Impersonation registry.
- Select + Add a user.
- Select Input method: Choose between Manual input, Upload manual list, and Select from existing directories:
- Manual input: Enter the following information:
- User info: enter a valid Display name.
- User email: Enter one of the following:
- Email address: Enter all known email addresses, separated by a comma.
- Regular expressions: Must be valid Java expressions.
- Upload manual list: You can upload a file no larger than 150 KB containing all variables of potential emails. The file must contain
Display_Nameand
- Select from existing directories:
- Select directory: Select your directory.
- Add users or groups: Choose the users or groups you want to register.
- Manual input: Enter the following information:
- Select Save.
To edit users from the Email Security directory:
- Select the user you want to edit.
- Select the three dots > Edit.
- Enter the Display name, Email and Secondary email.
- Select Save.
To edit users from other integrations:
- Select the user you want to edit.
- Select the three dots > Edit.
- Enter the Secondary email.
- Select Save.
To remove a user from the impersonation registry:
- Select the user you want to remove.
- Select the three dots > Remove from registry.
- Read the pop-up message, then select Remove user.
To remove multiple users at once from the impersonation registry:
- Select all the users you want to remove.
- Select Action > Remove from registry.
- Read the pop-up message, then select Remove users.