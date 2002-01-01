The impersonation registry contains combinations of emails of users who are likely to be impersonated. If there is an email that is on the impersonation registry not listed as an alternative email address, that email will be reported as potential business email compromise (BEC) ↗.

To add a user to the impersonation registry:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email Security. Select Settings > Impersonation registry. Select + Add a user. Select Input method: Choose between Manual input, Upload manual list, and Select from existing directories: Manual input : Enter the following information: User info : enter a valid Display name . User email : Enter one of the following: Email address : Enter all known email addresses, separated by a comma. Regular expressions : Must be valid Java expressions.

: Enter the following information: Upload manual list : You can upload a file no larger than 150 KB containing all variables of potential emails. The file must contain Display_Name and Email , and the first row must be the header row.

: You can upload a file no larger than 150 KB containing all variables of potential emails. The file must contain and , and the first row must be the header row. Select from existing directories : Select directory : Select your directory. Add users or groups : Choose the users or groups you want to register.

: Select Save.

Edit users

Note Administrators can edit the names and emails of users who belong to the Email Security directory. Administrators from other integrated directories cannot edit the name and the primary emails of users.

To edit users from the Email Security directory:

Select the user you want to edit. Select the three dots > Edit. Enter the Display name, Email and Secondary email. Select Save.

To edit users from other integrations:

Select the user you want to edit. Select the three dots > Edit. Enter the Secondary email. Select Save.

Remove users

Note Adiministrators can remove users who belong to the Email Security directory from the Impersonation registry. Users who come from an integrated directory cannot be removed from the Impersonation registry directly. To remove a user from an integrated directory: Select Directories on the sidebar. Select the directory where your user is allocated. Select the Users tab. Search for the user you want to remove. Select the three dots > Remove from registry.

To remove a user from the impersonation registry:

Select the user you want to remove. Select the three dots > Remove from registry. Read the pop-up message, then select Remove user.

To remove multiple users at once from the impersonation registry: