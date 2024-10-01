The Google Workspace integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

This integration covers the following Google Workspace products:

Integration prerequisites

A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan

A Google Workspace user with Super Admin privileges ↗ and Owner permissions ↗ in the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) project used

Integration permissions

For the Google Workspace integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following Google API permissions:

https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.domain.readonly

https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.user.readonly

https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.user.security

https://www.googleapis.com/auth/calendar

https://www.googleapis.com/auth/cloud-platform.read-only

https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive.readonly

https://www.googleapis.com/auth/gmail.settings.basic

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Google Workspace Admin SDK Directory API ↗.

Security findings

The Google Workspace integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

User account settings

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Google Workspace: Admin user with two-factor authentication disabled 5f7c1f62-0ac6-4422-b3d3-d0566dd4e3f2 Critical An administrator in Google Workspace does not have two-factor authentication enabled. Google Workspace: User with two-factor authentication disabled 739e1965-2ab4-4946-8a56-73fd75154efa High A user in Google Workspace does not have two-factor authentication enabled. Google Workspace: User without recovery email 2e2383bb-51e8-47fc-8ba7-2dd255c2545f Low A user in Google Workspace does not have a recovery email set. Google Workspace: User without recovery phone number ec326c68-f331-4597-9ec4-43dc197c86f4 Low A user in Google Workspace does not have a recovery phone number set.

Inactive or suspended users

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Google Workspace: Inactive admin user 391ee66d-10e0-4b26-91b3-741a2a4c39d0 Medium An administrator account in Google Workspace has not logged in for 30 days. Google Workspace: Suspended admin user 31e02a11-aa3b-4278-97d3-9c0f7e8fd2c7 Medium An administrator account in Google Workspace is suspended. Google Workspace: Inactive user 7c098546-2e67-4f01-9fb7-bd48412bd178 Low A user account in Google Workspace has not logged in for 30 days. Google Workspace: Suspended user 84f514e3-f12d-49e5-bdfe-9073e336d89e Low A user account in Google Workspace is suspended.

File sharing

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with edit access 29b01269-025f-4249-b5c1-0b9ec39823e0 Critical A Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read or write. Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with view access d5132bc7-4c41-4824-b879-3918bf7f6ee7 High A Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read. Google Workspace: File shared outside company with edit access 71ec135e-3d4c-4d35-a2b7-4fd1e5b65b99 High A Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read and write permissions. Google Workspace: File shared outside company with view access d4b231ad-9a8c-40d3-8654-5bd5bb86bf1a Medium A Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read permissions. Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with edit access 0ed79f27-32fd-415a-a919-ea4af3bd25fd Medium A Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read and write permissions. Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with view access a34753f3-aec7-4134-a30b-2ebb1d7e47de Medium A Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read permissions.

Calendar sharing

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Google Workspace: Calendar is publicly accessible ec68bf68-b0c0-47b3-ad48-fcb3d7eaf8b6 Medium A user's Google Calendar is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read.

Data Loss Prevention (optional)

These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with edit access with DLP Profile match 868a21e9-62b2-4e4a-8150-92cf9eb0c2e3 Critical A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read or write. Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with view access with DLP Profile match bfe54b22-5ee5-4ccc-b62b-ea822b34c164 High A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read. Google Workspace: File shared outside company with edit access with DLP Profile match 124cfac5-12c6-4b55-8691-9c11776b365a High A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone the file is shared to can read. Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with edit access with DLP Profile match 5b2ad0d2-f35f-47a3-96cb-6e8fbb1fcb36 Medium A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone in your organization can read or write. Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with view access with DLP Profile match b9fa5fef-c1d0-44da-8364-2c0887be0820 Medium A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone in your organization can read. Google Workspace: File shared outside company with view access with DLP Profile match aebdda6d-ab48-4408-9941-881683972d83 Medium A Google Drive file contains sensitive data that anyone the file is shared to can read.

Third-party apps

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Google Workspace: Installed 3rd-party app with Drive access 191f0751-7087-4588-9e99-93c5dd834b5b High A third-party application has been granted permissions to a user's Google Drive. Google Workspace: Installed 3rd-party app with Gmail access 431aecad-20e5-4a20-80ba-4b66eaaa1be4 High A third-party application has been granted permissions to a user's Gmail. Google Workspace: Installed 3rd-party app with Google Docs access fe41d53b-3bc3-45ef-95d2-75ba159ce60d Medium A third-party application has been granted permissions to a user's Google Documents. Google Workspace: Installed 3rd-party app with Google Calendar access 80102f46-43d4-437e-b694-e8ee2c077ade Medium A third-party application has been granted permissions to a user's Google Calendar. Google Workspace: Installed 3rd-party app with Google Slides access d88e106c-1f2e-4b63-acae-5cee19ded9ec Medium A third-party application has been granted permissions to a user's Google Slides. Google Workspace: Installed 3rd-party app with Google Sheets access ece9a2fd-4248-4f11-bc45-8b4189eedb54 Medium A third-party application has been granted permissions to a user's Google Sheets. Google Workspace: Installed 3rd-party app with Google Sign In access 26b938ea-8d24-4ea5-8e81-2eae26830061 Low A user has used their Google Workspace account to sign up for a third party service.

Gmail administrator settings

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Google Workspace: Domain SPF record allows any IP address f28dcc8d-1f0c-4b5a-b254-4169095c16e5 High A Google Workspace Domain SPF record allows any email to be sent from any IP address on your behalf. Google Workspace: Domain SPF record not present 2e13e5dd-88ed-4d65-8d0a-d3fdff9ee7bb Medium An SPF record does not exist for a Google Workspace Domain. Google Workspace: Domain DMARC record not present ec39eabf-3536-4005-940b-22d815c628ec Medium A DMARC record does not exist for a Google Workspace Domain. Google Workspace: Domain DMARC not enforced 8971666d-c049-436d-b4d1-6816a70650ef Medium A DMARC record for a Google Workspace Domain is not enforced. Google Workspace: Domain DMARC not enforced for subdomains fe485f42-b158-4187-85fe-79acdd92055b Medium A DMARC record for a Google Workspace Subdomain is not configured to quarantine or reject messages that fail authentication. Google Workspace: Domain DMARC only partially enforced b682c603-9bc6-485e-be8c-a6e58a989407 Medium A DMARC record for a Google Workspace Domain is not configured to quarantine or reject messages that fail authentication.

Email forwarding

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Google Workspace: User delegates email access 66897c22-29a5-4f55-b39a-1bfcdd3c12c5 High A user has delegated access to their inbox to another party. Delegates can read, send, and delete messages on the user's behalf.