PingOne®

The PingOne® cloud platform from PingIdentity provides SSO identity management. Cloudflare Access supports PingOne as an OIDC identity provider.

​​ Set up PingOne as an OIDC provider

In your PingIdentity environment, navigate to Connections > Applications. Select Add Application. Enter an Application Name. Select OIDC Web App and then Save. Select Resource Access and add the email and profile scopes. In the Configuration tab, select General. Copy the Client ID, Client Secret, and Environment ID to a safe place. These ids will be used in a later step to add PingOne to the Zero Trust dashboard. In the Configuration tab, select the pencil icon. In the Redirect URIs field, enter your team domain and select Save. On the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to Settings > Authentication. Under Login methods, select Add new. Select PingOne. Input the Client ID, Client Secret, and Environment ID generated previously. (Optional) Enable Proof of Key Exchange (PKCE) External link icon Open external link . PKCE will be performed on all login attempts. Select Save.

You can now test your connection and create Access policies based on the configured login method.