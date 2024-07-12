Connect to Braintree through Access

This guide covers how to configure Braintree External link icon Open external link as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

A SAML identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust Admin access to a Braintree production or sandbox account

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application > SaaS > Select. For Application, enter Braintree and select the textbox that appears below. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Fill in the following fields with temporary values: Entity ID : placeholder

: Assertion Consumer Service URL : https://www.placeholder.com

: Name ID format: Email Copy the SSO endpoint and Public key. Select Save configuration. Configure Access policies for the application. Select Done.

​​ 2. Enable SSO Configuration in Braintree

In Braintree, create a support ticket External link icon Open external link . In Search Issues, enter Login and password issues and select the corresponding value. In Issue Details, fill in the following: Merchant ID : Your Braintree Merchant ID. This is the 16-digit value that follows /merchants/ in your Braintree Control Panel URL.

: Your Braintree Merchant ID. This is the 16-digit value that follows in your Braintree Control Panel URL. Email domain(s) to be used in user IDs : The email domain(s) that should be allowed to sign in to your account via SSO.

: The email domain(s) that should be allowed to sign in to your account via SSO. Single Sign-on HTTP POST Binding URL : SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust

: SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust Certificate for validation: Public key from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. Select whether you are using a Production or Sandbox account. Fill out the Your contact information fields and select Submit a help request. When you receive an email stating SSO has been successfully configured for your account, you can proceed to the next step.

​​ 3. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select Braintree > Edit > Overview. Replace the temporary values for Entity ID and Assertion Consumer Service URL with the link provided in the successful SSO configuration email from Braintree support. You will use the same link for both values. Select Save Application.

​​ 4. Test the integration and add SSO users