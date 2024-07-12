Connect to Braintree through Access
This guide covers how to configure Braintree as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
Prerequisites
- A SAML identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
- Admin access to a Braintree production or sandbox account
1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust
- In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
- Select Add an application > SaaS > Select.
- For Application, enter
Braintreeand select the textbox that appears below.
- For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
- Select Add application.
- Fill in the following fields with temporary values:
- Entity ID:
placeholder
- Assertion Consumer Service URL:
https://www.placeholder.com
- Name ID format: Email
- Entity ID:
- Copy the SSO endpoint and Public key.
- Select Save configuration.
- Configure Access policies for the application.
- Select Done.
2. Enable SSO Configuration in Braintree
- In Braintree, create a support ticket.
- In Search Issues, enter
Login and password issuesand select the corresponding value.
- In Issue Details, fill in the following:
- Merchant ID: Your Braintree Merchant ID. This is the 16-digit value that follows
/merchants/in your Braintree Control Panel URL.
- Email domain(s) to be used in user IDs: The email domain(s) that should be allowed to sign in to your account via SSO.
- Single Sign-on HTTP POST Binding URL: SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust
- Certificate for validation: Public key from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- Select whether you are using a Production or Sandbox account.
- Fill out the Your contact information fields and select Submit a help request.
- When you receive an email stating SSO has been successfully configured for your account, you can proceed to the next step.
3. Finish adding a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust
- In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
- Select Braintree > Edit > Overview.
- Replace the temporary values for Entity ID and Assertion Consumer Service URL with the link provided in the successful SSO configuration email from Braintree support. You will use the same link for both values.
- Select Save Application.
4. Test the integration and add SSO users
- In your Braintree Control Panel, select the settings icon > Team.
- Select your desired test user.
- Under Single Sign-On, select Enable.
- Open an incognito browser window. In the address bar, paste
https://id.sandbox.braintreegateway.comfor a sandbox account or
https://id.braintreegateway.comfor a production account.
- In Your corporate email address field, type your test user’s email. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.
- Upon successful sign-in, you can enable SSO for other users using steps 4.1 - 4.3.