Write your first test
This guide will guide you through install and setup of the
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package, and will help you get started writing tests against your Workers using Vitest. The
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package works by running code inside a Cloudflare Worker that Vitest would usually run inside a Node.js worker thread. For example of tests
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers, refer to the Recipes page.
Prerequisites
Open the root directory of your Worker or create a new Worker
In your project’s
wrangler.tomlconfiguration file, define a compatibility date of
2022-10-31or higher, and include
nodejs_compatin your compatibility flags.
Install Vitest and
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers
Open a terminal window and make sure you are in your project’s root directory. Once you have confirmed that, run:
$ npm install [email protected] --save-dev --save-exact
$ npm install @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers --save-dev
The above commands will add the packages to your
package.json file and install them as dev dependencies.
Define Vitest configuration
If you do not already have a
vitest.config.js or
vitest.config.ts file, you will need to create one and define the following configuration.
You can reference a
wrangler.toml file to leverage its
main entry point, compatibility settings, and bindings.
vitest.config.js
import { defineWorkersConfig } from "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config";
export default defineWorkersConfig({ test: { poolOptions: { workers: { wrangler: { configPath: "./wrangler.toml" }, }, }, },
});
Add configuration options via Miniflare
Under the hood, the Workers Vitest integration uses Miniflare, the same simulator that powers
wrangler dev’s local mode. Options can be passed directly to Miniflare for advanced configuration.
For example, to add bindings that will be used in tests, you can add
miniflare to
defineWorkersConfig:
vitest.config.js
export default defineWorkersConfig({ test: { poolOptions: { workers: { main: "./src/index.ts", miniflare: { kvNamespaces: ["TEST_NAMESPACE"], }, }, }, },
});
This configuration would add a KV namespace
TEST_NAMESPACE that was only accessible in tests. Using this method, you can add or override existing bindings like Durable Objects or service bindings.
Define types
If you are using TypeScript, you will need to define types for Cloudflare Workers and
cloudflare:test to make sure they are detected appropriately. Add a
tsconfig.json in the same folder as your tests (that is,
test) and add the following:
tsconfig.json
{ "extends": "../tsconfig.json", "compilerOptions": { "moduleResolution": "bundler", "types": [ "@cloudflare/workers-types/experimental", "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers" ] }, "include": ["./**/*.ts", "../src/env.d.ts"]
}
Save this file, and you are ready to write your first test.
Write tests
If you created a basic Worker via the guide listed above, you should have the following fetch handler in the
src folder:
src/index.js
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response("Hello World!"); },
};
src/index.ts
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response("Hello World!"); },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;
This Worker receives a request, and returns a response of
"Hello World!". In order to test this, create a
test folder with the following test file:
test/index.spec.js
import { env, createExecutionContext, waitOnExecutionContext } from "cloudflare:test";
import { describe, it, expect } from "vitest";
// Could import any other source file/function here
import worker from "../src";
describe("Hello World worker", () => { it("responds with Hello World!", async () => { const request = new Request("http://example.com"); // Create an empty context to pass to `worker.fetch()` const ctx = createExecutionContext(); const response = await worker.fetch(request, env, ctx); // Wait for all `Promise`s passed to `ctx.waitUntil()` to settle before running test assertions await waitOnExecutionContext(ctx); expect(await response.text()).toBe("Hello World!"); });
});
test/index.spec.ts
import { env, createExecutionContext, waitOnExecutionContext } from "cloudflare:test";
import { describe, it, expect } from "vitest";
// Could import any other source file/function here
import worker from "../src";
// For now, you'll need to do something like this to get a correctly-typed
// `Request` to pass to `worker.fetch()`.
const IncomingRequest = Request<unknown, IncomingRequestCfProperties>;
describe("Hello World worker", () => { it("responds with Hello World!", async () => { const request = new IncomingRequest("http://example.com"); // Create an empty context to pass to `worker.fetch()` const ctx = createExecutionContext(); const response = await worker.fetch(request, env, ctx); // Wait for all `Promise`s passed to `ctx.waitUntil()` to settle before running test assertions await waitOnExecutionContext(ctx); expect(await response.text()).toBe("Hello World!"); });
});
Add functionality to handle a
404 path on the Worker. This functionality will return the text
Not found as well as the status code
404.
index.js
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { const { pathname } = new URL(request.url);
if (pathname === "/404") { return new Response("Not found", { status: 404 }); }
return new Response("Hello World!"); },
};
index.ts
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { const { pathname } = new URL(request.url);
if(pathname === "/404") { return new Response("Not found", { status: 404 }); }
return new Response("Hello World!"); }
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;
To test this, add the following to your test file:
index.spec.js
it("responds with not found and proper status for /404", async () => { const request = new Request("http://example.com/404"); // Create an empty context to pass to `worker.fetch()` const ctx = createExecutionContext(); const response = await worker.fetch(request, env, ctx); // Wait for all `Promise`s passed to `ctx.waitUntil()` to settle before running test assertions await waitOnExecutionContext(ctx); expect(await response.status).toBe(404); expect(await response.text()).toBe("Not found");
});
index.spec.ts
it("responds with not found and proper status for /404", async () => { const request = new IncomingRequest("http://example.com/404"); // Create an empty context to pass to `worker.fetch()` const ctx = createExecutionContext(); const response = await worker.fetch(request, env, ctx); // Wait for all `Promise`s passed to `ctx.waitUntil()` to settle before running test assertions await waitOnExecutionContext(ctx); expect(await response.status).toBe(404); expect(await response.text()).toBe("Not found");
});
Related resources
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workersGitHub repository - Examples of tests using the
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workerspackage.