ReadableStreamBYOBReader

BYOB is an abbreviation of "bring your own buffer." A ReadableStreamBYOBReader allows reading into a developer-supplied buffer, thus minimizing copies.

An instance of ReadableStreamBYOBReader is functionally identical to ReadableStreamDefaultReader with the exception of the read method.

A ReadableStreamBYOBReader is not instantiated via its constructor. Rather, it is retrieved from a ReadableStream :

const { readable , writable } = new TransformStream ( )

const reader = readable . getReader ( { mode : "byob" } )



read(buffer ArrayBufferView ) Promise<ReadableStreamBYOBReadResult> External link icon Open external link Returns a promise with the next available chunk of data read into a passed-in buffer.



​ Common issues

Warning read provides no control over the minimum number of bytes that should be read into the buffer. Even if you allocate a 1MiB buffer, the kernel is perfectly within its rights to fulfill this read with a single byte, whether or not an EOF immediately follows. In practice, we have found that read typically fills only 1% of the provided buffer. Workers team is considering implementing or proposing a change to the Streams API to allow users to specify minBytes that should be read into the buffer before resolving the read.