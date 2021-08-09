ReadableStreamBYOBReader
Background
BYOB is an abbreviation of "bring your own buffer." A
ReadableStreamBYOBReader allows reading into a developer-supplied buffer, thus minimizing copies.
An instance of
ReadableStreamBYOBReader is functionally identical to
ReadableStreamDefaultReader with the exception of the
read method.
A
ReadableStreamBYOBReader is not instantiated via its constructor. Rather, it is retrieved from a
ReadableStream:
const { readable, writable } = new TransformStream()
const reader = readable.getReader({ mode: "byob" })
Methods
read(bufferArrayBufferView)
Promise<ReadableStreamBYOBReadResult>
- Returns a promise with the next available chunk of data read into a passed-in buffer.