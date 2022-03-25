ScheduledEvent
Background
A
ScheduledEvent is the event type for scheduled requests to a Worker. It is the
Object passed through as the
event when a Worker is invoked by a Worker’s Cron Trigger
.
ScheduledEvent is supported in Workers written with Service Worker syntax and Module Worker syntax
.
Syntax: Service Worker
A
ScheduledEvent can be handled in Workers functions written using the Service Worker syntax by attaching to the
scheduled event with
addEventListener:
addEventListener('scheduled', event => { event.waitUntil(handleScheduled(event));
});
Properties
event.cron
string
- The value of the Cron Trigger that started the
ScheduledEvent.
event.type
string
- The type of event. This will always return
"scheduled".
event.scheduledTime
number
- The time the
ScheduledEventwas scheduled to be executed in milliseconds since January 1, 1970, UTC. It can be parsed as
new Date(event.scheduledTime)
Methods
When a Workers script is invoked by a Cron Trigger
, the Workers runtime starts a
ScheduledEvent which will be handled by the event listener registered for the type
"scheduled". The event handler can invoke the following methods of the
event object to control what happens next:
event.waitUntil(promisePromise)
void
- Use this method to notify the runtime to wait for asynchronous tasks (for example, logging, analytics to third-party services, streaming and caching). The first
event.waitUntilto fail will be observed and recorded as the status in the Cron Trigger Past Events table. Otherwise, it will be reported as a Success.
Syntax: Module Worker
A
ScheduledEvent can be handled in Workers functions written using the Module Worker syntax by adding a
scheduled function to your module’s exported handlers:
export default { async scheduled(event, env, ctx) { ctx.waitUntil(doSomeTaskOnASchedule()); },
};
Properties
event.cron
string
- The value of the Cron Trigger that started the
ScheduledEvent.
event.type
string
- The type of event. This will always return
"scheduled".
event.scheduledTime
number
- The time the
ScheduledEventwas scheduled to be executed in milliseconds since January 1, 1970, UTC. It can be parsed as
new Date(event.scheduledTime).
env
object
- An object containing the bindings associated with your Module Worker, such as KV namespaces and Durable Objects.
ctx
object
- An object containing the context associated with your Module Worker. Currently, this object just contains the
waitUntilfunction.
Methods
When a Workers script is invoked by a Cron Trigger
, the Workers runtime starts a
ScheduledEvent which will be handled by the
scheduled function in your Workers Module class. The
ctx argument represents the context your function runs in, and contains the following methods to control what happens next:
ctx.waitUntil(promisePromise)
void
- Use this method to notify the runtime to wait for asynchronous tasks (for example, logging, analytics to third-party services, streaming and caching). The first
ctx.waitUntilto fail will be observed and recorded as the status in the Cron Trigger Past Events table. Otherwise, it will be reported as a success.
