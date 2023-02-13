Client authentication with mTLS
When using HTTPS, a server presents a certificate for the client to authenticate in order to prove their identity. For even tighter security, some services require that the client also present a certificate.
This process - known as mTLS - moves authentication to the protocol of TLS, rather than managing it in application code. Connections from unauthorized clients are rejected during the TLS handshake instead.
To present a client certificate when communicating with a service, you can create and use a binding to a certificate for use in your Worker project.
First, upload a certificate and its private key to your account using the
wrangler mtls-certificate command:
$ wrangler mtls-certificate upload --cert cert.pem --key key.pem --name my-client-cert
Then, update your Worker project’s
wrangler.toml file to create a binding to the certificate:
wrangler.toml
mtls_certificates = [ { binding = "MY_CERT", certificate_id = "<CERTIFICATE_ID>" } ]
Adding an mTLS certificate binding includes a variable in the Worker’s environment on which the
fetch() method is available. This
fetch() method uses the standard Fetch API and has the exact same signature as the global
fetch, but always presents the client certificate when establishing the TLS connection.
Interface
export default { async fetch(request, environment) { return await environment.MY_CERT.fetch("https://a-secured-origin.com") }
}
interface Env { MY_CERT: Fetcher;
}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, environment: Env) { return await environment.MY_CERT.fetch("https://a-secured-origin.com") }
}