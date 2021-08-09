FetchEvent
Background
The event type for HTTP requests dispatched to a Worker.
The
Object passed through as
event in
addEventListener().
Context
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event))
})
Properties
event.type
string
- The type of event.
event.request
Request
- The incoming HTTP request triggering
FetchEvent.
- The incoming HTTP request triggering
Methods
When a Workers script receives a request, the Workers runtime triggers a FetchEvent which may then be handled by any event listeners registered for the type
"fetch". The event handler can invoke any of the following methods of the
event object to control what happens next:
event.respondWith(response
Response|Promise)
void
- Intercept the request and send a custom response. If no event handler calls
respondWith()the runtime attempts to request the origin as if no Worker script exists. If no origin is setup (e.g. workers.dev sites), then the Workers script must call
respondWith()for a valid response.
- Intercept the request and send a custom response. If no event handler calls
event.passThroughOnException()
void
- Prevents requests from failing due to an unhandled exception thrown by the Worker, causing it instead to “fail open”. Instead of returning an error response, the runtime will proxy the request to the origin server as though the Worker was never invoked.
event.waitUntil(promisePromise)
void
- Extend the lifetime of the event without blocking the
responsefrom being sent. Use this method to notify the runtime to wait for tasks (e.g. logging, analytics to third-party services, streaming and caching) that need to run longer than the usual time it takes to send a response.
- Extend the lifetime of the event without blocking the
See also
To learn more about using the
FetchEvent, see
FetchEvent LifeCycle.