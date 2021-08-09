FetchEvent

The event type for HTTP requests dispatched to a Worker.

The Object passed through as event in addEventListener() .

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event ) )

} )



event.type string The type of event.

event.request Request The incoming HTTP request triggering FetchEvent .



When a Workers script receives a request, the Workers runtime triggers a FetchEvent which may then be handled by any event listeners registered for the type "fetch" . The event handler can invoke any of the following methods of the event object to control what happens next:

event.respondWith(response Response | Promise ) void Intercept the request and send a custom response. If no event handler calls respondWith() the runtime attempts to request the origin as if no Worker script exists. If no origin is setup (e.g. workers.dev sites), then the Workers script must call respondWith() for a valid response.

event.passThroughOnException() void Prevents requests from failing due to an unhandled exception thrown by the Worker, causing it instead to “fail open” External link icon Open external link . Instead of returning an error response, the runtime will proxy the request to the origin server as though the Worker was never invoked.

event.waitUntil(promise Promise ) void Extend the lifetime of the event without blocking the response from being sent. Use this method to notify the runtime to wait for tasks (e.g. logging, analytics to third-party services, streaming and caching) that need to run longer than the usual time it takes to send a response.



