Node.js compatibility
Most Workers import one or more packages of JavaScript or TypeScript code from NPM as dependencies in
package.json. Many of these packages rely on APIs from the Node.js runtime, and will not work unless these APIs are present.
To ensure compatibility with a wider set of NPM packages, and make it easier for you to run existing applications on Cloudflare Workers, the following subset of APIs from Node.js are available directly as Runtime APIs in your Cloudflare Worker:
These APIs are available directly in the Workers runtime, without the need to add polyfills to your own code via the previous
node_compat option in Wrangler.
Node.js APIs in Workers are available under the
node: prefix, and this prefix must be used when importing modules, both in your code and the NPM packages you depend on.
// Do this:
import { Buffer } from 'node:buffer';
// Do not do this:
import { Buffer } from 'buffer';
Enable Node.js with Workers
Add the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your
wrangler.toml:
wrangler.toml
compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ]
Enable Node.js with Pages Functions
Enable with Wrangler
To enable
nodejs_compat in local development, pass the
--compatibility-flags argument with the
nodejs_compat flag to
wrangler pages dev:
$ wrangler pages dev [<DIRECTORY>] --compatibility-flags="nodejs_compat" --experimental-local
For additional options, refer to the list of Pages-specific CLI commands.
Enable Node.js from the Cloudflare dashboard
To enable Node.js for your Pages Function from the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select Pages and select your Pages project.
- Select Settings > Functions > Compatibility Flags.
- Add the
nodejs_compatcompatibility flag to your Preview and Production deployments.