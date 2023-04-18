Node.js compatibility

Most Workers import one or more packages of JavaScript or TypeScript code from NPM External link icon Open external link as dependencies in package.json . Many of these packages rely on APIs from the Node.js runtime External link icon Open external link , and will not work unless these APIs are present.

To ensure compatibility with a wider set of NPM packages, and make it easier for you to run existing applications on Cloudflare Workers, the following subset of APIs from Node.js are available directly as Runtime APIs in your Cloudflare Worker:

These APIs are available directly in the Workers runtime, without the need to add polyfills to your own code via the previous node_compat option in Wrangler.

Node.js APIs in Workers are available under the node: prefix, and this prefix must be used when importing modules, both in your code and the NPM packages you depend on.

import { Buffer } from 'node:buffer' ; import { Buffer } from 'buffer' ;

​​ Enable Node.js with Workers

Add the nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your wrangler.toml :

wrangler.toml compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ]

​​ Enable Node.js with Pages Functions

​​ Enable with Wrangler

To enable nodejs_compat in local development, pass the --compatibility-flags argument with the nodejs_compat flag to wrangler pages dev :

$ wrangler pages dev [<DIRECTORY>] --compatibility-flags="nodejs_compat" --experimental-local

For additional options, refer to the list of Pages-specific CLI commands.

​​ Enable Node.js from the Cloudflare dashboard

To enable Node.js for your Pages Function from the Cloudflare dashboard: