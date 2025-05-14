 Skip to content
Error 1016: Origin DNS error

This error indicates that Cloudflare cannot resolve the origin web server's IP address.

Common cause

Common causes for error 1016 are:

  • A missing DNS A record that mentions origin IP address.
  • A CNAME record in the Cloudflare DNS points to an unresolvable external domain.
  • The origin hostnames (CNAMEs) in your Cloudflare Load Balancer default, region, and fallback pools are unresolvable. Use a fallback pool configured with an origin IP as a backup in case all other pools are unavailable.
  • When creating a Spectrum app with a CNAME origin, you need first to create a CNAME on the Cloudflare DNS side that points to the origin. Please see Spectrum CNAME origins for more details.
  • There is no DNS record for the hostname in the Cloudflare for SaaS target zone.
  • There is no DNS record for the hostname in the target Partial (CNAME) setup zone of a Workers subrequest (Fetch API).

Resolution

To resolve error 1016:

  1. Verify your Cloudflare DNS settings include an A record that points to a valid IP address that resolves via a DNS lookup tool.
  2. For a CNAME record pointing to a different domain, ensure that the target domain resolves via a DNS lookup tool.
  3. For a Workers subrequest to a Partial (CNAME) setup zone, ensure that the hostname exists on the Cloudflare zone (and not only at the authoritative DNS).