Error 1016
This error indicates that Cloudflare cannot resolve the origin web server's IP address.
Common causes for error
1016 are:
- A missing DNS A record that mentions origin IP address.
- A CNAME record in the Cloudflare DNS points to an unresolvable external domain.
- The origin hostnames (CNAMEs) in your Cloudflare Load Balancer default, region, and fallback pools are unresolvable. Use a fallback pool configured with an origin IP as a backup in case all other pools are unavailable.
- When creating a Spectrum app with a CNAME origin, you need first to create a CNAME on the Cloudflare DNS side that points to the origin. Please see Spectrum CNAME origins for more details.
- There is no DNS record for the hostname in the Cloudflare for SaaS target zone.
- There is no DNS record for the hostname in the target Partial (CNAME) setup zone of a Workers subrequest (Fetch API).
To resolve error
1016:
- Verify your Cloudflare DNS settings include an A record that points to a valid IP address that resolves via a DNS lookup tool ↗.
- For a CNAME record pointing to a different domain, ensure that the target domain resolves via a DNS lookup tool ↗.
- For a Workers subrequest to a Partial (CNAME) setup zone, ensure that the hostname exists on the Cloudflare zone (and not only at the authoritative DNS).
