Error 1016: Origin DNS error

This error indicates that Cloudflare cannot resolve the origin web server's IP address.

Common cause

Common causes for error 1016 are:

A missing DNS A record that mentions origin IP address.

A CNAME record in the Cloudflare DNS points to an unresolvable external domain.

The origin hostnames (CNAMEs) in your Cloudflare Load Balancer default, region, and fallback pools are unresolvable. Use a fallback pool configured with an origin IP as a backup in case all other pools are unavailable.

When creating a Spectrum app with a CNAME origin, you need first to create a CNAME on the Cloudflare DNS side that points to the origin. Please see Spectrum CNAME origins for more details.

There is no DNS record for the hostname in the Cloudflare for SaaS target zone.

There is no DNS record for the hostname in the target Partial (CNAME) setup zone of a Workers subrequest (Fetch API).

Resolution

To resolve error 1016 :