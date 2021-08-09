Known issues

Below are some known bugs and issues to be aware of when using Cloudflare Workers.

​ Route specificity

When defining route specificity, a trailing /* in your pattern may not act as expected.

Consider two different Workers, each deployed to the same zone. Worker A is assigned the example.com/images/* route and Worker B is given the example.com/images* route pattern. With these in place, here are how the following URLs will be resolved:







"example.com/images"



"example.com/images123"



"example.com/images/hello"





You will notice that all examples trigger Worker B. This includes the final example, which exemplifies the unexpected behavior.

​ wrangler dev

When running wrangler dev , all outgoing requests are given the cf-workers-preview-token header, which Cloudflare recognizes as a preview request. This applies to the entire Cloudflare network, so making HTTP requests to other Cloudflare zones is currently discarded for security reasons. To enable a workaround, insert the following code into your Worker script: