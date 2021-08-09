Environments
Background
Environments are different contexts that your code runs in. The Workers platform allows you to create and manage different environments. Through environments, you can deploy the same project to multiple places under multiple names.
These environments are utilized with the
--env or
-e flag on
wrangler build,
wrangler dev,
wrangler preview,
wrangler publish, and
wrangler secret.
Usage
You will likely use environments to deploy Workers to a staging subdomain before your production environment.
wrangler publish will determine its destination by the top-level configuration in your
wrangler.toml file. You can create other environments beneath the top-level configuration in the
wrangler.toml file by adding an
[env.name] configuration and specifying additional keys and values. For details on what keys are inherited by environments from the top-level configuration, see
wrangler.toml configuration.
The layout of a top-level configuration in a
wrangler.toml file is displayed below:
wrangler.toml
name = "your-worker"
type = "javascript"
account_id = "your-account-id"
# This field specifies that the Worker
# will be deployed to a *.workers.dev domain
workers_dev = true
# -- OR --
# These fields specify that the Worker
# will deploy to a custom domain
zone_id = "your-zone-id"
routes = ["example.com/*"]
Naming
You cannot specify multiple environments with the same name. If this were allowed, publishing each environment would overwrite your previously deployed Worker and the behavior would not be clear.
For this reason, Wrangler appends the environment name to the top-level name to publish a Worker script. For example, a Worker project named
my-worker with an environment
[env.dev] would become
my-worker-dev.
The layout of an example
[env.dev] environment is displayed below:
wrangler.toml
name = "your-worker"
type = "javascript"
account_id = "your-account-id"
[env.dev]
name = "your-worker-dev"
route = "your-custom-route"
Examples
Top-level configuration
Publishing to a custom domain
This
wrangler.toml file has no environments defined and will publish
my-worker to
example.com/*.
The
workers_dev key is missing from this example, but because a route is specified, the inferred value of
workers_dev is
false.
wrangler.toml
type = "webpack"
name = "my-worker"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
# These fields specify that the Worker
# will deploy to a custom domain
zone_id = "09876543210987654321"
route = "example.com/*"
To deploy this worker, run the
wrangler publish command like the example below:
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish
✨ Built successfully, built project size is 523 bytes.
✨ Successfully published your script to example.com/*
Publishing to *.workers.dev
Your
*.workers.dev subdomain allows you to deploy Workers scripts without attaching a custom domain as a Cloudflare zone. To claim a
*.workers.dev subdomain, such as
my-subdomain.workers.dev, select the Workers icon on your account home, or Workers then Manage Workers on your zone's dashboard, and begin setup on the right side of the Workers dashboard under Your subdomain.
This
wrangler.toml file has no environments defined and will publish
my-worker to
my-worker.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev:
wrangler.toml
type = "webpack"
name = "my-worker"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
# this field specifies that the worker
# should be deployed to *.workers.dev
workers_dev = true
This example will publish to your
*.workers.dev subdomain because
workers_dev has been set to
true.
Run
wrangler publish as normal to deploy your Worker script:
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish
✨ Built successfully, built project size is 523 bytes.
✨ Successfully published your script to https://my-worker.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev
Introducing environments
Environments enable you to write and deploy projects to multiple places.
You can define an environment by specifying an
[env.name] block with its own values in your
wrangler.toml file. Values within this block may override top-level configuration values with the same key.
The
wrangler.toml file below adds two environments,
[env.staging] and
[env.production], to the
wrangler.toml file. If you are deploying to a custom domain, you must provide a
route or
routes key for each environment if you are deploying to a custom domain.
wrangler.toml
type = "webpack"
name = "my-worker-dev"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
zone_id = "09876543210987654321"
route = "dev.example.com/*"
vars = { ENVIRONMENT = "dev" }
[env.staging]
name = "my-worker-staging"
vars = { ENVIRONMENT = "staging" }
route = "staging.example.com/*"
[env.production]
name = "my-worker"
vars = { ENVIRONMENT = "production" }
routes = [
"example.com/foo/*",
"example.com/bar/*"
]
In order to use environments with this configuration, you can pass the name of the environment via the
--env flag.
With this configuration, Wrangler will behave in the following manner:
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish
✨ Built successfully, built project size is 523 bytes.
✨ Successfully published your script to dev.example.com/*
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish --env staging
✨ Built successfully, built project size is 523 bytes.
✨ Successfully published your script to staging.example.com/*
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish --env production
✨ Built successfully, built project size is 523 bytes.
✨ Successfully published your script to example.com/*
Any defined environment variables (the
vars key) are exposed as global variables to your Worker.
With this configuration, the
ENVIRONMENT variable can be used to call specific code depending on the given environment:
if (ENVIRONMENT === "staging") {
// staging-specific code
} else if (ENVIRONMENT === "production") {
// production-specific code
}
Staging Environment with workers.dev
In order to deploy your code to your
*.workers.dev subdomain, include
workers_dev = true in the desired environment. Your
wrangler.toml file may look like this:
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker"
type = "webpack"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
zone_id = "09876543210987654321"
route = "example.com/*"
[env.staging]
workers_dev = true
With this configuration, Wrangler will behave in the following manner:
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish
✨ Built successfully, built project size is 523 bytes.
✨ Successfully published your script to example.com/*
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish --env staging
✨ Built successfully, built project size is 523 bytes.
✨ Successfully published your script to https://my-worker-staging.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev
workers.dev as a first-class target
If you want to connect multiple environments to your
*.workers.dev subdomain, you must assign a different
name per environment. This allows your Worker to be uploaded as different scripts, each owning its own set of environment variables, secrets, and KV namespaces. Configure your
wrangler.toml file like the example below:
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker-dev"
type = "webpack"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
workers_dev = true
[env.production]
name = "my-worker"
[env.staging]
name = "my-worker-staging"
With this configuration, deploy each environment by attaching a
--env or
-e flag and the name of the environment like the examples below:
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish
✨ Built successfully, built project size is 523 bytes.
✨ Successfully published your script to https://my-worker-dev.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish --env staging
✨ Built successfully, built project size is 523 bytes.
✨ Successfully published your script to https://my-worker-staging.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish --env production
✨ Built successfully, built project size is 523 bytes.
✨ Successfully published your script to https://my-worker.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev
Custom webpack configurations
You can specify different webpack configurations for different environments.
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker-dev"
type = "webpack"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
workers_dev = true
webpack_config = "webpack.dev.js"
[env.production]
name = "my-worker"
webpack_config = "webpack.config.js"
[env.staging]
name = "my-worker-staging"
Your default
wrangler build,
wrangler preview, and
wrangler publish commands will all build with
webpack.dev.js. Any commands tied to the staging environment will also use this configuration; for example,
wrangler build -e staging,
wrangler preview -e staging, and
wrangler publish -e staging.
The build commands
wrangler build -e production,
wrangler preview -e production, and
wrangler publish -e production would all use your
webpack.config.js file.
Environment variables
In the Workers platform, environment variables, secrets, and KV namespaces are known as bindings. Regardless of type, bindings are always available as global variables within your Worker script. Here is how they are declared:
Environment variables are defined via the
[vars]config in your
wranger.tomlfile and are always plaintext values.
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker-dev"
type = "javascript"
account_id = "<YOUR ACCOUNTID>"
workers_dev = true
# Define top-level environment variables
# under the `[vars]` block using
# the `key = "value"` format
[vars]
API_TOKEN = "example_dev_token"
STRIPE_TOKEN = "pk_xyz1234_test"
# Override values for `--env production` usage
[env.production]
name = "my-worker-production"
[env.production.vars]
API_TOKEN = "example_production_token"
STRIPE_TOKEN = "pk_xyz1234"
KV namespaces are defined via the
kv_namespacesconfig in your
wrangler.tomland are always provided as KV runtime instances.
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker-dev"
type = "javascript"
account_id = "<YOUR ACCOUNTID>"
workers_dev = true
[[kv_namespaces]]
binding = "Customers"
preview_id = "<PREVIEW KV NAMESPACEID>"
id = "<DEV KV NAMESPACEID>"
[env.production]
name = "my-worker-production"
[[kv_namespaces]]
binding = "Customers"
id = "<PRODUCTION KV NAMESPACEID>"
Secrets are defined by running
wrangler secret put <NAME>in your terminal, where
<NAME>is the name of your binding. You may assign environment-specific secrets by re-running the command
wrangler secret put <NAME> -eor
wrangler secret put <NAME> --env. Keep a list of the secrets used in your code in your
wrangler.tomlfile, like the example under
[secrets]:
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker-dev"
type = "javascript"
account_id = "<YOUR ACCOUNTID>"
workers_dev = true
# [secrets]
# SPARKPOST_KEY
# GTOKEN_PRIVKEY
# GTOKEN_KID
Invalid configurations
Multiple types
You cannot specify multiple
type values. The
type must be specified at the top level of your
wrangler.toml file.
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker"
type = "webpack"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
zone_id = "09876543210987654321"
route = "example.com/*"
workers_dev = true
[env.staging]
type = "rust"
With this configuration, no errors will be thrown. However, only
type = "webpack" will be used, even in an
--env production setting.
Same name for multiple environments
You cannot specify multiple environments with the same name. If this were allowed, publishing each environment would overwrite your previously deployed Worker, and the behavior would not be clear.
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker"
type = "webpack"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
zone_id = "09876543210987654321"
route = "example.com/*"
[env.staging]
name = "my-worker"
workers_dev = true
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish
Error: ⚠️ Each name in your `wrangler.toml` must be unique, this name is duplicated: my-worker
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish --env staging
Error: ⚠️ Each name in your `wrangler.toml` must be unique, this name is duplicated: my-worker
Defining workers_dev and route
name = "my-worker"
type = "webpack"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
zone_id = "09876543210987654321"
route = "example.com/*"
workers_dev = true
[env.staging]
workers_dev = true
route = "staging.example.com/*"
Wrangler will fail to deploy when both
workers_dev = true and
route (or
routes) are defined. If you are trying to deploy to a
*.workers.dev domain, remove the
route or
routes value.
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish
Error: ⚠️ Your environment should only include `workers_dev` or `route`. If you are trying to publish to workers.dev, remove `route` from your wrangler.toml, if you are trying to publish to your own domain, remove `workers_dev`.
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish --env staging
Error: ⚠️ Your environment should only include `workers_dev` or `route`. If you are trying to publish to workers.dev, remove `route` from your wrangler.toml, if you are trying to publish to your own domain, remove `workers_dev`.