FetchEvent Lifecycle

When working with the fetch event inside the Workers runtime, it helps to have a good idea of its lifecycle.

The FetchEvent lifecycle starts when Cloudflare’s edge network receives a request whose URL is mapped to a Worker function, either by running on workers.dev, or being mapped to a route; this causes the Workers runtime to trigger a fetch event and creates a FetchEvent Object to pass to the first event handler in the Workers function registered for fetch .

The event handler can use any of the following to control what happens next:

Intercepts the request and allows users to send a custom response.

If a fetch event handler does not call respondWith() , the runtime delivers the event to the next registered fetch event handler. If no event handler calls respondWith() , the runtime proxies the request to the origin. If the Worker is itself your origin, (always true for workers.dev sites), then you must have a respondWith() called for a valid response.

Extends the lifetime of the event using a Promise passed into the function. You can use this method to notify the runtime to wait for tasks, such as streaming and caching, that run longer than the usual time it takes to send a response. This is good for handling logging and analytics to third-party services, where you don’t want to block the response .