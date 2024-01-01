In this guide, you will create a new Gatsby ↗ application and deploy to Cloudflare Workers (with the new Beta Workers Assets).

1. Set up a new project

Use the create-cloudflare ↗ CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate Gatsby’s official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.

To use create-cloudflare to create a new Gatsby project with Beta Workers Assets, run the following command:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest my-gatsby-app -- --framework=gatsby --experimental Terminal window yarn create cloudflare@latest my-gatsby-app --framework=gatsby --experimental Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-gatsby-app --framework=gatsby --experimental

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Framework Starter .

. For Which development framework do you want to use?, choose Gatsby .

. Complete the framework's own CLI wizard.

For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

After setting up your project, change your directory by running the following command:

Terminal window cd my-gatsby-app

2. Develop locally

After you have created your project, run the following command in the project directory to start a local server. This will allow you to preview your project locally during development.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run dev Terminal window yarn run dev Terminal window pnpm run dev

3. Deploy your Project

Your project can be deployed to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare’s own.

The following command will build and deploy your project. If you’re using CI, ensure you update your “deploy command” configuration appropriately.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run deploy Terminal window yarn run deploy Terminal window pnpm run deploy

Static assets