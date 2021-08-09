Sign requests

Sign and verify a request using the HMAC and SHA-256 algorithms or return a 403.

const encoder = new TextEncoder ( ) const secretKeyData = encoder . encode ( "my secret symmetric key" ) function byteStringToUint8Array ( byteString ) { const ui = new Uint8Array ( byteString . length ) for ( let i = 0 ; i < byteString . length ; ++ i ) { ui [ i ] = byteString . charCodeAt ( i ) } return ui } async function verifyAndFetch ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) if ( ! url . pathname . startsWith ( "/verify/" ) ) { return fetch ( request ) } if ( ! url . searchParams . has ( "mac" ) || ! url . searchParams . has ( "expiry" ) ) { return new Response ( "Missing query parameter" , { status : 403 } ) } const key = await crypto . subtle . importKey ( "raw" , secretKeyData , { name : "HMAC" , hash : "SHA-256" } , false , [ "verify" ] , ) const expiry = Number ( url . searchParams . get ( "expiry" ) ) const dataToAuthenticate = url . pathname + expiry const receivedMacBase64 = url . searchParams . get ( "mac" ) const receivedMac = byteStringToUint8Array ( atob ( receivedMacBase64 ) ) const verified = await crypto . subtle . verify ( "HMAC" , key , receivedMac , encoder . encode ( dataToAuthenticate ) , ) if ( ! verified ) { const body = "Invalid MAC" return new Response ( body , { status : 403 } ) } if ( Date . now ( ) > expiry ) { const body = ` URL expired at ${ new Date ( expiry ) } ` return new Response ( body , { status : 403 } ) } return fetch ( request ) } addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => { event . respondWith ( verifyAndFetch ( event . request ) ) } )

const encoder = new TextEncoder ( ) const secretKeyData = encoder . encode ( "my secret symmetric key" ) function byteStringToUint8Array ( byteString ) { const ui = new Uint8Array ( byteString . length ) for ( let i = 0 ; i < byteString . length ; ++ i ) { ui [ i ] = byteString . charCodeAt ( i ) } return ui } async function verifyAndFetch ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) if ( ! url . pathname . startsWith ( "/verify/" ) ) { return fetch ( request ) } if ( ! url . searchParams . has ( "mac" ) || ! url . searchParams . has ( "expiry" ) ) { return new Response ( "Missing query parameter" , { status : 403 } ) } const key = await crypto . subtle . importKey ( "raw" , secretKeyData , { name : "HMAC" , hash : "SHA-256" } , false , [ "verify" ] , ) const expiry = Number ( url . searchParams . get ( "expiry" ) ) const dataToAuthenticate = url . pathname + expiry const receivedMacBase64 = url . searchParams . get ( "mac" ) const receivedMac = byteStringToUint8Array ( atob ( receivedMacBase64 ) ) const verified = await crypto . subtle . verify ( "HMAC" , key , receivedMac , encoder . encode ( dataToAuthenticate ) , ) if ( ! verified ) { const body = "Invalid MAC" return new Response ( body , { status : 403 } ) } if ( Date . now ( ) > expiry ) { const body = ` URL expired at ${ new Date ( expiry ) } ` return new Response ( body , { status : 403 } ) } return fetch ( request ) } addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => { event . respondWith ( verifyAndFetch ( event . request ) ) } )

​ Generating signed requests

Typically, signed requests are delivered to the user in some out-of-band way, such as email or are generated by the user themselves if they possess the symmetric key. You can also generate signed requests from within a Workers app.

Note: Signed requests expire after one minute. We recommend choosing expiration durations dynamically, depending on the path or a query parameter.