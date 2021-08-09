Skip to content
Sign requests

Sign and verify a request using the HMAC and SHA-256 algorithms or return a 403.

// We will need some super-secret data to use as a symmetric key.
const encoder = new TextEncoder()
const secretKeyData = encoder.encode("my secret symmetric key")


// Convert a ByteString (a string whose code units are all in the range
// [0, 255]), to a Uint8Array. If you pass in a string with code units larger
// than 255, their values will overflow!
function byteStringToUint8Array(byteString) {
  const ui = new Uint8Array(byteString.length)
  for (let i = 0; i < byteString.length; ++i) {
    ui[i] = byteString.charCodeAt(i)
  }
  return ui
}


async function verifyAndFetch(request) {
  const url = new URL(request.url)


  // If the path does not begin with our protected prefix, just pass the request
  // through.
  if (!url.pathname.startsWith("/verify/")) {
    return fetch(request)
  }


  // Make sure we have the minimum necessary query parameters.
  if (!url.searchParams.has("mac") || !url.searchParams.has("expiry")) {
    return new Response("Missing query parameter", { status: 403 })
  }


  const key = await crypto.subtle.importKey(
    "raw",
    secretKeyData,
    { name: "HMAC", hash: "SHA-256" },
    false,
    ["verify"],
  )


  // Extract the query parameters we need and run the HMAC algorithm on the
  // parts of the request we are authenticating: the path and the expiration
  // timestamp.
  const expiry = Number(url.searchParams.get("expiry"))
  const dataToAuthenticate = url.pathname + expiry


  // The received MAC is Base64-encoded, so we have to go to some trouble to
  // get it into a buffer type that crypto.subtle.verify() can read.
  const receivedMacBase64 = url.searchParams.get("mac")
  const receivedMac = byteStringToUint8Array(atob(receivedMacBase64))


  // Use crypto.subtle.verify() to guard against timing attacks. Since HMACs use
  // symmetric keys, we could implement this by calling crypto.subtle.sign() and
  // then doing a string comparison -- this is insecure, as string comparisons
  // bail out on the first mismatch, which leaks information to potential
  // attackers.
  const verified = await crypto.subtle.verify(
    "HMAC",
    key,
    receivedMac,
    encoder.encode(dataToAuthenticate),
  )


  if (!verified) {
    const body = "Invalid MAC"
    return new Response(body, { status: 403 })
  }


  if (Date.now() > expiry) {
    const body = `URL expired at ${new Date(expiry)}`
    return new Response(body, { status: 403 })
  }


  // We have verified the MAC and expiration time; we are good to pass the request
  // through.
  return fetch(request)
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(verifyAndFetch(event.request))
})

Generating signed requests

Typically, signed requests are delivered to the user in some out-of-band way, such as email or are generated by the user themselves if they possess the symmetric key. You can also generate signed requests from within a Workers app.

For request URLs beginning with /generate/, we replace /generate/ with /verify/, sign the resulting path with its timestamp, and return the full, signed URL in the response body.

async function generateSignedUrl(url) {
  // We"ll need some super-secret data to use as a symmetric key.
  const encoder = new TextEncoder()
  const secretKeyData = encoder.encode("my secret symmetric key")
  const key = await crypto.subtle.importKey(
    "raw",
    secretKeyData,
    { name: "HMAC", hash: "SHA-256" },
    false,
    ["sign"],
  )


  // Signed requests expire after one minute. Note that you could choose
  // expiration durations dynamically, depending on, e.g. the path or a query
  // parameter.
  const expirationMs = 60000
  const expiry = Date.now() + expirationMs
  const dataToAuthenticate = url.pathname + expiry


  const mac = await crypto.subtle.sign("HMAC", key, encoder.encode(dataToAuthenticate))


  // `mac` is an ArrayBuffer, so we need to jump through a couple of hoops to get
  // it into a ByteString, and then a Base64-encoded string.
  const base64Mac = btoa(String.fromCharCode(...new Uint8Array(mac)))


  url.searchParams.set("mac", base64Mac)
  url.searchParams.set("expiry", expiry)


  return new Response(url)
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  const url = new URL(event.request.url)
  const prefix = "/generate/"
  if (url.pathname.startsWith(prefix)) {
    // Replace the "/generate/" path prefix with "/verify/", which we
    // use in the first example to recognize authenticated paths.
    url.pathname = `/verify/${url.pathname.slice(prefix.length)}`
    event.respondWith(generateSignedUrl(url))
  } else {
    event.respondWith(fetch(event.request))
  }
})