Sign requests
Sign and verify a request using the HMAC and SHA-256 algorithms or return a 403.
// We will need some super-secret data to use as a symmetric key.
const encoder = new TextEncoder()
const secretKeyData = encoder.encode("my secret symmetric key")
// Convert a ByteString (a string whose code units are all in the range
// [0, 255]), to a Uint8Array. If you pass in a string with code units larger
// than 255, their values will overflow!
function byteStringToUint8Array(byteString) {
const ui = new Uint8Array(byteString.length)
for (let i = 0; i < byteString.length; ++i) {
ui[i] = byteString.charCodeAt(i)
}
return ui
}
async function verifyAndFetch(request) {
const url = new URL(request.url)
// If the path does not begin with our protected prefix, just pass the request
// through.
if (!url.pathname.startsWith("/verify/")) {
return fetch(request)
}
// Make sure we have the minimum necessary query parameters.
if (!url.searchParams.has("mac") || !url.searchParams.has("expiry")) {
return new Response("Missing query parameter", { status: 403 })
}
const key = await crypto.subtle.importKey(
"raw",
secretKeyData,
{ name: "HMAC", hash: "SHA-256" },
false,
["verify"],
)
// Extract the query parameters we need and run the HMAC algorithm on the
// parts of the request we are authenticating: the path and the expiration
// timestamp.
const expiry = Number(url.searchParams.get("expiry"))
const dataToAuthenticate = url.pathname + expiry
// The received MAC is Base64-encoded, so we have to go to some trouble to
// get it into a buffer type that crypto.subtle.verify() can read.
const receivedMacBase64 = url.searchParams.get("mac")
const receivedMac = byteStringToUint8Array(atob(receivedMacBase64))
// Use crypto.subtle.verify() to guard against timing attacks. Since HMACs use
// symmetric keys, we could implement this by calling crypto.subtle.sign() and
// then doing a string comparison -- this is insecure, as string comparisons
// bail out on the first mismatch, which leaks information to potential
// attackers.
const verified = await crypto.subtle.verify(
"HMAC",
key,
receivedMac,
encoder.encode(dataToAuthenticate),
)
if (!verified) {
const body = "Invalid MAC"
return new Response(body, { status: 403 })
}
if (Date.now() > expiry) {
const body = `URL expired at ${new Date(expiry)}`
return new Response(body, { status: 403 })
}
// We have verified the MAC and expiration time; we are good to pass the request
// through.
return fetch(request)
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
event.respondWith(verifyAndFetch(event.request))
})
Generating signed requests
Typically, signed requests are delivered to the user in some out-of-band way, such as email or are generated by the user themselves if they possess the symmetric key. You can also generate signed requests from within a Workers app.
For request URLs beginning with
/generate/, we replace
/generate/ with
/verify/, sign the resulting path with its timestamp, and return the full, signed URL in the response body.
async function generateSignedUrl(url) {
// We"ll need some super-secret data to use as a symmetric key.
const encoder = new TextEncoder()
const secretKeyData = encoder.encode("my secret symmetric key")
const key = await crypto.subtle.importKey(
"raw",
secretKeyData,
{ name: "HMAC", hash: "SHA-256" },
false,
["sign"],
)
// Signed requests expire after one minute. Note that you could choose
// expiration durations dynamically, depending on, e.g. the path or a query
// parameter.
const expirationMs = 60000
const expiry = Date.now() + expirationMs
const dataToAuthenticate = url.pathname + expiry
const mac = await crypto.subtle.sign("HMAC", key, encoder.encode(dataToAuthenticate))
// `mac` is an ArrayBuffer, so we need to jump through a couple of hoops to get
// it into a ByteString, and then a Base64-encoded string.
const base64Mac = btoa(String.fromCharCode(...new Uint8Array(mac)))
url.searchParams.set("mac", base64Mac)
url.searchParams.set("expiry", expiry)
return new Response(url)
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
const url = new URL(event.request.url)
const prefix = "/generate/"
if (url.pathname.startsWith(prefix)) {
// Replace the "/generate/" path prefix with "/verify/", which we
// use in the first example to recognize authenticated paths.
url.pathname = `/verify/${url.pathname.slice(prefix.length)}`
event.respondWith(generateSignedUrl(url))
} else {
event.respondWith(fetch(event.request))
}
})