Fetch JSON
Send a GET request and read in JSON from the response. Use to fetch external data.
/**
* Example someHost is set up to take in a JSON request
* Replace url with the host you wish to send requests to
* @param {string} someHost the host to send the request to
* @param {string} url the URL to send the request to
*/
const someHost = "https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos"
const url = someHost + "/static/json"
/**
* gatherResponse awaits and returns a response body as a string.
* Use await gatherResponse(..) in an async function to get the response body
* @param {Response} response
*/
async function gatherResponse(response) {
const { headers } = response
const contentType = headers.get("content-type") || ""
if (contentType.includes("application/json")) {
return JSON.stringify(await response.json())
}
else if (contentType.includes("application/text")) {
return response.text()
}
else if (contentType.includes("text/html")) {
return response.text()
}
else {
return response.text()
}
}
async function handleRequest() {
const init = {
headers: {
"content-type": "application/json;charset=UTF-8",
},
}
const response = await fetch(url, init)
const results = await gatherResponse(response)
return new Response(results, init)
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
return event.respondWith(handleRequest())
})