Debugging logs
Send debugging information in an errored response to a logging service.
// Service configured to receive logs
const LOG_URL = "https://log-service.example.com/"
function postLog(data) {
return fetch(LOG_URL, {
method: "POST",
body: data,
})
}
async function handleRequest(event) {
let response
try {
response = await fetch(event.request)
if (!response.ok) {
const body = await response.text()
throw new Error(
"Bad response at origin. Status: " +
response.status +
" Body: " +
// Ensure the string is small enough to be a header
body.trim().substring(0, 10),
)
}
} catch (err) {
// Without event.waitUntil(), our fetch() to our logging service may
// or may not complete.
event.waitUntil(postLog(err.toString()))
const stack = JSON.stringify(err.stack) || err
// Copy the response and initialize body to the stack trace
response = new Response(stack, response)
// Shove our rewritten URL into a header to find out what it was.
response.headers.set("X-Debug-stack", stack)
response.headers.set("X-Debug-err", err)
}
return response
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
// Have any uncaught errors thrown go directly to origin
event.passThroughOnException()
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event))
})