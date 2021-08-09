Debugging logs



const LOG_URL = "https://log-service.example.com/"



function postLog ( data ) {

return fetch ( LOG_URL , {

method : "POST" ,

body : data ,

} )

}



async function handleRequest ( event ) {

let response



try {

response = await fetch ( event . request )

if ( ! response . ok ) {

const body = await response . text ( )

throw new Error (

"Bad response at origin. Status: " +

response . status +

" Body: " +



body . trim ( ) . substring ( 0 , 10 ) ,

)

}

} catch ( err ) {





event . waitUntil ( postLog ( err . toString ( ) ) )

const stack = JSON . stringify ( err . stack ) || err





response = new Response ( stack , response )





response . headers . set ( "X-Debug-stack" , stack )

response . headers . set ( "X-Debug-err" , err )

}

return response

}



addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {



event . passThroughOnException ( )

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event ) )

} )

