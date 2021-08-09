Skip to content
Debugging logs

Send debugging information in an errored response to a logging service.

// Service configured to receive logs
const LOG_URL = "https://log-service.example.com/"


function postLog(data) {
  return fetch(LOG_URL, {
    method: "POST",
    body: data,
  })
}


async function handleRequest(event) {
  let response


  try {
    response = await fetch(event.request)
    if (!response.ok) {
      const body = await response.text()
      throw new Error(
        "Bad response at origin. Status: " +
          response.status +
          " Body: " +
          // Ensure the string is small enough to be a header
          body.trim().substring(0, 10),
      )
    }
  } catch (err) {
    // Without event.waitUntil(), our fetch() to our logging service may
    // or may not complete.
    event.waitUntil(postLog(err.toString()))
    const stack = JSON.stringify(err.stack) || err


    // Copy the response and initialize body to the stack trace
    response = new Response(stack, response)


    // Shove our rewritten URL into a header to find out what it was.
    response.headers.set("X-Debug-stack", stack)
    response.headers.set("X-Debug-err", err)
  }
  return response
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  // Have any uncaught errors thrown go directly to origin
  event.passThroughOnException()
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event))
})