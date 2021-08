Alter headers

Change the headers sent in a request or returned in a response.

addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )



async function handleRequest ( request ) {

const response = await fetch ( request )





const newResponse = new Response ( response . body , response )





newResponse . headers . append ( "x-workers-hello" , "Hello from Cloudflare Workers" )





newResponse . headers . delete ( "x-header-to-delete" )

newResponse . headers . delete ( "x-header2-to-delete" )





newResponse . headers . set ( "x-header-to-change" , "NewValue" )



return newResponse

}