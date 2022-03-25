Webpack

Wrangler allows you to develop modern ES6 applications with support for modules. This support is possible because of Wrangler’s webpack External link icon Open external link integration. This document describes how Wrangler uses webpack to build your Workers and how you can bring your own configuration. Configuration and webpack version Wrangler includes [email protected] . If you want to use [email protected] , or another bundler like esbuild or Rollup, you must set up custom builds in your wrangler.toml file. You must set type = "webpack" in your wrangler.toml file to use Wrangler’s webpack integration. If you are encountering warnings about specifying webpack_config , refer to backwards compatibility .

​​ Sensible defaults

This is the default webpack configuration that Wrangler uses to build your Worker:

module . exports = { target : 'webworker' , entry : './index.js' , } ;

The "main" field in the package.json file determines the entry configuration value. When undefined or missing, "main" defaults to index.js , meaning that entry also defaults to index.js .

The default configuration sets target to webworker . This is the correct value because Cloudflare Workers are built to match the Service Worker API External link icon Open external link . Refer to the webpack documentation External link icon Open external link for an explanation of this target value.

​​ Bring your own configuration

You can tell Wrangler to use a custom webpack configuration file by setting webpack_config in your wrangler.toml file. Always set target to webworker .

webpack.config.js module . exports = { target : 'webworker' , entry : './index.js' , mode : 'production' , } ;

wrangler.toml type = "webpack" name = "my-worker" account_id = "12345678901234567890" workers_dev = true webpack_config = "webpack.config.js"

​​ Example with multiple environments

It is possible to use different webpack configuration files within different Wrangler environments . For example, the "webpack.development.js" configuration file is used during wrangler dev for development, but other, more production-ready configurations are used when building for the staging or production environments:

wrangler.toml type = "webpack" name = "my-worker-dev" account_id = "12345678901234567890" workers_dev = true webpack_config = "webpack.development.js" [ env.staging ] name = "my-worker-staging" webpack_config = "webpack.staging.js" [ env.production ] name = "my-worker-production" webpack_config = "webpack.production.js"

webpack.development.js module . exports = { target : 'webworker' , devtool : 'cheap-module-source-map' , entry : './index.js' , mode : 'development' , } ;

webpack.production.js module . exports = { target : 'webworker' , entry : './index.js' , mode : 'production' , } ;

​​ Using with Workers Sites

Wrangler commands are run from the project root. Ensure your entry and context are set appropriately. For a project with structure:

. ├── public │ ├── 404.html │ └── index.html ├── workers-site │ ├── index.js │ ├── package-lock.json │ ├── package.json │ └── webpack.config.js └── wrangler.toml

The corresponding webpack.config.js file should look like this:

webpack.config.js module . exports = { context : __dirname , target : 'webworker' , entry : './index.js' , mode : 'production' , } ;

​​ Shimming globals

When you want to bring your own implementation of an existing global API, you may shim External link icon Open external link a third-party module in its place as a webpack plugin.

For example, you may want to replace the URL global class with the url-polyfill npm package. After defining the package as a dependency in your package.json file and installing it, add a plugin entry to your webpack configuration.

​​ Example with webpack plugin

webpack.config.js const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ) ; module . exports = { target : 'webworker' , entry : './index.js' , mode : 'production' , plugins : [ new webpack . ProvidePlugin ( { URL : 'url-polyfill' , } ) , ] , } ;

​​ Backwards compatibility

If you are using [email protected] or earlier, a webpack.config.js file at the root of your project is loaded automatically. This is not always obvious, which is why versions of Wrangler after [email protected] require you to specify a webpack_config value in your wrangler.toml file.