Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Workers on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Webpack

Wrangler allows you to develop modern ES6 applications with support for modules. This support is possible because of Wrangler’s webpack integration. This document describes how Wrangler uses webpack to build your Workers and how you can bring your own configuration.

Sensible defaults

This is the default webpack configuration that Wrangler uses to build your Worker:

module.exports = {
  target: 'webworker',
  entry: './index.js', // inferred from "main" in package.json

};

The "main" field in the package.json file determines the entry configuration value. When undefined or missing, "main" defaults to index.js, meaning that entry also defaults to index.js.

The default configuration sets target to webworker. This is the correct value because Cloudflare Workers are built to match the Service Worker API. Refer to the webpack documentation for an explanation of this target value.

Bring your own configuration

You can tell Wrangler to use a custom webpack configuration file by setting webpack_config in your wrangler.toml file. Always set target to webworker.

Example

webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
  target: 'webworker',
  entry: './index.js',
  mode: 'production',

};

wrangler.toml
type = "webpack"

name = "my-worker"

account_id = "12345678901234567890"

workers_dev = true

webpack_config = "webpack.config.js"

Example with multiple environments

It is possible to use different webpack configuration files within different Wrangler environments . For example, the "webpack.development.js" configuration file is used during wrangler dev for development, but other, more production-ready configurations are used when building for the staging or production environments:

wrangler.toml
type = "webpack"

name = "my-worker-dev"

account_id = "12345678901234567890"

workers_dev = true

webpack_config = "webpack.development.js"



[env.staging]

name = "my-worker-staging"

webpack_config = "webpack.staging.js"



[env.production]

name = "my-worker-production"

webpack_config = "webpack.production.js"

webpack.development.js
module.exports = {
  target: 'webworker',
  devtool: 'cheap-module-source-map', // avoid "eval": Workers environment doesn’t allow it
  entry: './index.js',
  mode: 'development',

};

webpack.production.js
module.exports = {
  target: 'webworker',
  entry: './index.js',
  mode: 'production',

};

Using with Workers Sites

Wrangler commands are run from the project root. Ensure your entry and context are set appropriately. For a project with structure:

.
├── public
│   ├── 404.html
│   └── index.html
├── workers-site
│   ├── index.js
│   ├── package-lock.json
│   ├── package.json
│   └── webpack.config.js
└── wrangler.toml

The corresponding webpack.config.js file should look like this:

webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
  context: __dirname,
  target: 'webworker',
  entry: './index.js',
  mode: 'production',

};

Shimming globals

When you want to bring your own implementation of an existing global API, you may shim a third-party module in its place as a webpack plugin.

For example, you may want to replace the URL global class with the url-polyfill npm package. After defining the package as a dependency in your package.json file and installing it, add a plugin entry to your webpack configuration.

Example with webpack plugin

webpack.config.js
const webpack = require('webpack');


module.exports = {
  target: 'webworker',
  entry: './index.js',
  mode: 'production',
  plugins: [
    new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
      URL: 'url-polyfill',
    }),
  ],

};

Backwards compatibility

If you are using [email protected] or earlier, a webpack.config.js file at the root of your project is loaded automatically. This is not always obvious, which is why versions of Wrangler after [email protected] require you to specify a webpack_config value in your wrangler.toml file.

When upgrading from [email protected] , you may encounter webpack configuration warnings. To resolve this, add webpack_config = "webpack.config.js" to your wrangler.toml file.