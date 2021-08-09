Webpack
Out of the box, Wrangler allows you to develop modern ES6 applications with support for modules. This is because of the 🧙♂️ magic of webpack. This document describes how Wrangler uses webpack to build your Workers, and how you can bring your own configuration.
Sensible defaults
This is the default webpack configuration that Wrangler uses to build your worker:
module.exports = {
target: "webworker",
entry: "./index.js" // inferred from "main" in package.json
}
Our default configuration sets
target to
webworker. From the webpack docs:
Because JavaScript can be written for both server and browser, webpack offers multiple deployment targets that you can set in your webpack configuration.
Cloudflare Workers are built to match the Service Worker API, so we set our
target to
webworker.
The
entry field is taken directly from the
main field in your
package.json. Learn more about the
entry property on the webpack site.
Bring your own configuration
You can tell Wrangler to use a custom webpack configuration file by setting
webpack_config in your
wrangler.toml. You’ll want to make sure that
target is always
webworker.
Example
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
target: "webworker",
entry: "./index.js",
mode: "production"
}
wrangler.toml
type = "webpack"
name = "my-worker"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
workers_dev = true
webpack_config = "webpack.config.js"
Example with multiple environments
wrangler.toml
type = "webpack"
name = "my-worker-dev"
account_id = "12345678901234567890"
workers_dev = true
webpack_config = "webpack.development.js"
[env.staging]
name = "my-worker-staging"
webpack_config = "webpack.staging.js"
[env.production]
name = "my-worker-production"
webpack_config = "webpack.production.js"
webpack.development.js
module.exports = {
target: "webworker",
devtool: "cheap-module-source-map", // avoid "eval": Workers environment doesn’t allow it
entry: "./index.js",
mode: "development"
}
webpack.production.js
module.exports = {
target: "webworker",
entry: "./index.js",
mode: "production"
}
Using with Workers Sites
Wrangler commands are run from the project root, so ensure your
entry and
context are set appropriately. For a project with structure:
.
├── public
│ ├── 404.html
│ └── index.html
├── workers-site
│ ├── index.js
│ ├── package-lock.json
│ ├── package.json
│ └── webpack.config.js
└── wrangler.toml
webpack.config.js should look like this:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
context: __dirname,
target: "webworker",
entry: "./index.js",
mode: "production"
}
Shimming globals
Sometimes you want to bring your own implementation of an existing global API. You can do this by shimming a third party module in its place as a webpack plugin.
For example, to replace the runtime global
URL class with the npm package
url-polyfill — or your choice of third party package —
npm i the package to install it locally and add it to your worker’s package.json, then add a plugin entry to your webpack config.
Example with webpack plugin
webpack.config.js
const webpack = require("webpack")
module.exports = {
target: "webworker",
entry: "./index.js",
mode: "production",
plugins: [
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
URL: "url-polyfill",
}),
],
}
Backwards compatibility
If you are using a version of Wrangler before 1.6.0, worker projects will simply use any
webpack.config.js that is in the root of your project. This is not always obvious, so we plan to require that you specify
webpack_config in your
wrangler.toml if you would like to use it. If you’re seeing this warning and would like to use your
webpack.config.js, simply add
webpack_config = "webpack.config.js" to your wrangler.toml.
If you are using Workers Sites and want to specify your own webpack configuration, you will always need to specify this. By default, Wrangler will not assume the
webpack.config.js at the root of your project is meant to be used for building your Worker.