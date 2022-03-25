Query Postgres from Workers using a database connector
Overview
In this tutorial, you will learn how to retrieve data in your Cloudflare Workers applications from a PostgreSQL database using Postgres database connector.
For a quick start, you will use Docker to run a local instance of Postgres and PgBouncer, and to securely expose the stack to the Internet using Cloudflare Tunnel.
Basic project scaffolding
To get started:
- Run the following
gitcommand to clone a basic Postgres database connector project.
- After running the
git clonecommand,
cdinto the new project.$ git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-template-postgres/$ cd worker-template-postgres
Cloudflare Tunnel authentication
To create and manage secure Cloudflare Tunnels, you first need to authenticate
cloudflared CLI.
Skip this step if you already have authenticated
cloudflared locally.
$ docker run -v ~/.cloudflared:/etc/cloudflared cloudflare/cloudflared:2021.11.0 login
Running this command will:
- Prompt you to select your Cloudflare account and hostname.
- Download credentials and allow
cloudflaredto create Tunnels and DNS records.
Start and prepare Postgres database
Start the Postgres server
You can find a prepared
docker-compose file that does not require any changes in
scripts/postgres with the following services:
- postgres
- pgbouncer - Placed in front of Postgres to provide connection pooling.
- cloudflared - Allows your applications to connect securely, through a encrypted tunnel, without opening any local ports.
Run the following commands to start all services. Replace
postgres-tunnel.example.com with a hostname on your Cloudflare zone to route traffic through this tunnel.
$ cd scripts/postgres
$ export TUNNEL_HOSTNAME=postgres-tunnel.example.com
$ docker compose up
# Alternative: Run `docker compose up -D` to start docker-compose detached
docker-compose will spin up and configure all the services for you, including the creation of the Tunnel’s DNS record.
The DNS record will point to the Cloudflare Tunnel, which keeps a secure connection between a local instance of
cloudflared and the Cloudflare network.
Import example dataset
Once Postgres is up and running, seed the database with a schema and a dataset. For this tutorial, you will use the Pagila schema and dataset. Use
docker exec to execute a command inside the running Postgres container and import Pagila schema and dataset.
$ curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/devrimgunduz/pagila/master/pagila-schema.sql | docker exec -i postgres_postgresql_1 psql -U postgres -d postgres
$ curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/devrimgunduz/pagila/master/pagila-data.sql | docker exec -i postgres_postgresql_1 psql -U postgres -d postgres
The above commands will download the SQL schema and dataset files from Pagila’s GitHub repository and execute them in your local Postgres database instance.
Edit Worker and query Pagila dataset
Database connection settings
In
src/index.ts, replace
https://dev.example.com with your Cloudflare Tunnel hostname, ensuring that it is prefixed with the
https:// protocol:
src/index.ts
const client = new Client({ user: 'postgres', database: 'postgres', hostname: 'https://REPLACE_WITH_TUNNEL_HOSTNAME', password: '', port: 5432,
});
At this point, you can deploy your Worker and make a request to it to verify that your database connection is working.
Query Pagila dataset
The template script includes a simple query to select a number (
SELECT 42;) that is executed in the database. Edit the script to query the imported Pagila dataset if the
pagila-table query parameter is present.
// Query the database.
// Parse the URL, and get the 'pagila-table' query parameter (which may not exist)
const url = new URL(request.url);
const pagilaTable = url.searchParams.get('pagila-table');
let result;
// if pagilaTable is defined, run a query on the Pagila dataset
if ( [ 'actor', 'address', 'category', 'city', 'country', 'customer', 'film', 'film_actor', 'film_category', 'inventory', 'language', 'payment', 'payment_p2020_01', 'payment_p2020_02', 'payment_p2020_03', 'payment_p2020_04', 'payment_p2020_05', 'payment_p2020_06', 'rental', 'staff', 'store', ].includes(pagilaTable)
) { result = await client.queryObject(`SELECT * FROM ${pagilaTable};`);
} else { const param = 42; result = await client.queryObject(`SELECT ${param} as answer;`);
}
// Return result from database.
return new Response(JSON.stringify(result));
Worker deployment
In
wrangler.toml, enter your Cloudflare account ID in the line containing
account_id:
wrangler.toml
name = "worker-postgres-template"
type = "javascript"
account_id = ""
Publish your function:
$ wrangler publish✨ Built successfully, built project size is 10 KiB.✨ Successfully published your script to https://workers-postgres-template.example.workers.dev
Set secrets
Create and save a Client ID and a Client Secret to Worker secrets in case your Tunnel is protected by Cloudflare Access.
$ wrangler secret put CF_CLIENT_ID
$ wrangler secret put CF_CLIENT_SECRET
Test the Worker
Request some of the Pagila tables by adding the
?pagila-table query parameter with a table name to the URL of the Worker.
$ curl https://example.workers.dev/?pagila-table=actor
$ curl https://example.workers.dev/?pagila-table=address
$ curl https://example.workers.dev/?pagila-table=country
$ curl https://example.workers.dev/?pagila-table=language
Cleanup
Run the following command to stop and remove the Docker containers and networks:
$ docker compose down
# Stop and remove containers, networks
