Query Postgres from Workers using a database connector

In this tutorial, you will learn how to retrieve data in your Cloudflare Workers applications from a PostgreSQL database using Postgres database connector External link icon Open external link . If you are using a MySQL database, refer to the MySQL database connector External link icon Open external link template.

For a quick start, you will use Docker to run a local instance of Postgres and PgBouncer, and to securely expose the stack to the Internet using Cloudflare Tunnel.

​​ Basic project scaffolding

To get started:

Run the following git command to clone a basic Postgres database connector External link icon Open external link project. After running the git clone command, cd into the new project. $ git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/worker-template-postgres/ $ cd worker-template-postgres

​​ Cloudflare Tunnel authentication

To create and manage secure Cloudflare Tunnels, you first need to authenticate cloudflared CLI. Skip this step if you already have authenticated cloudflared locally.

$ docker run -v ~/.cloudflared:/etc/cloudflared cloudflare/cloudflared:2021.11.0 login

Running this command will:

Prompt you to select your Cloudflare account and hostname.

Download credentials and allow cloudflared to create Tunnels and DNS records.

​​ Start and prepare Postgres database

​​ Start the Postgres server

Warning Cloudflare Tunnel will be accessible from the Internet once you run the following docker compose command. Cloudflare recommends that you secure your TUNNEL_HOSTNAME behind Cloudflare Access before you continue.

You can find a prepared docker-compose file that does not require any changes in scripts/postgres with the following services:

postgres pgbouncer - Placed in front of Postgres to provide connection pooling. cloudflared - Allows your applications to connect securely, through a encrypted tunnel, without opening any local ports.

Run the following commands to start all services. Replace postgres-tunnel.example.com with a hostname on your Cloudflare zone to route traffic through this tunnel.

$ cd scripts/postgres $ export TUNNEL_HOSTNAME=postgres-tunnel.example.com $ docker compose up

docker-compose will spin up and configure all the services for you, including the creation of the Tunnel’s DNS record. The DNS record will point to the Cloudflare Tunnel, which keeps a secure connection between a local instance of cloudflared and the Cloudflare network.

​​ Import example dataset

Once Postgres is up and running, seed the database with a schema and a dataset. For this tutorial, you will use the Pagila schema and dataset. Use docker exec to execute a command inside the running Postgres container and import Pagila External link icon Open external link schema and dataset.

$ curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/devrimgunduz/pagila/master/pagila-schema.sql | docker exec -i postgres_postgresql_1 psql -U postgres -d postgres $ curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/devrimgunduz/pagila/master/pagila-data.sql | docker exec -i postgres_postgresql_1 psql -U postgres -d postgres

The above commands will download the SQL schema and dataset files from Pagila’s GitHub repository and execute them in your local Postgres database instance.

​​ Edit Worker and query Pagila dataset

​​ Database connection settings

In src/index.ts , replace https://dev.example.com with your Cloudflare Tunnel hostname, ensuring that it is prefixed with the https:// protocol:

src/index.ts const client = new Client ( { user : 'postgres' , database : 'postgres' , hostname : 'https://REPLACE_WITH_TUNNEL_HOSTNAME' , password : '' , port : 5432 , } ) ;

At this point, you can deploy your Worker and make a request to it to verify that your database connection is working.

​​ Query Pagila dataset

The template script includes a simple query to select a number ( SELECT 42; ) that is executed in the database. Edit the script to query the imported Pagila dataset if the pagila-table query parameter is present.

const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const pagilaTable = url . searchParams . get ( 'pagila-table' ) ; let result ; if ( [ 'actor' , 'address' , 'category' , 'city' , 'country' , 'customer' , 'film' , 'film_actor' , 'film_category' , 'inventory' , 'language' , 'payment' , 'payment_p2020_01' , 'payment_p2020_02' , 'payment_p2020_03' , 'payment_p2020_04' , 'payment_p2020_05' , 'payment_p2020_06' , 'rental' , 'staff' , 'store' , ] . includes ( pagilaTable ) ) { result = await client . queryObject ( ` SELECT * FROM ${ pagilaTable } ; ` ) ; } else { const param = 42 ; result = await client . queryObject ( ` SELECT ${ param } as answer; ` ) ; } return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( result ) ) ;

​​ Worker deployment

In wrangler.toml , enter your Cloudflare account ID in the line containing account_id :

Refer to Get started if you need help finding your Cloudflare account ID.

wrangler.toml name = "worker-postgres-template" type = "javascript" account_id = ""

Publish your function:

$ wrangler publish ✨ Built successfully, built project size is 10 KiB. ✨ Successfully published your script to https://workers-postgres-template.example.workers.dev

​​ Set secrets

Create and save a Client ID and a Client Secret to Worker secrets in case your Tunnel is protected by Cloudflare Access.

$ wrangler secret put CF_CLIENT_ID $ wrangler secret put CF_CLIENT_SECRET

​​ Test the Worker

Request some of the Pagila tables by adding the ?pagila-table query parameter with a table name to the URL of the Worker.

$ curl https://example.workers.dev/?pagila-table=actor $ curl https://example.workers.dev/?pagila-table=address $ curl https://example.workers.dev/?pagila-table=country $ curl https://example.workers.dev/?pagila-table=language

Run the following command to stop and remove the Docker containers and networks:

$ docker compose down

