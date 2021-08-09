Build data-driven applications with Workers and PostgreSQL

Many applications for the web are built using industry standards like PostgreSQL External link icon Open external link, an open-source SQL database. Instead of directly connecting their user interface to that database, it is common for developers to use a backend server to format and proxy API requests to that database. Rather than building a back-end server for this task, you will make use of Cloudflare Workers and recent improvements to the PostgreSQL developer experience—namely, PostgREST External link icon Open external link: a REST API built specifically for PostgreSQL. By doing this, you will handle API requests to your database without needing to maintain another piece of infrastructure.

In this tutorial, you will explore how to integrate with PostgREST and PostgreSQL using Workers.

To effectively learn from this tutorial, you should have an instance of PostgreSQL configured. In addition, you will need to install PostgREST, a separate service that provides REST API access to your Postgres database.

If you want a quick way to get up and running with these tools, refer to postgres-postgrest-cloudflared-example External link icon Open external link, an example project that uses docker-compose to set up a PostgreSQL database, PostgREST, and cloudflared , which exposes the PostgREST endpoint to the Internet for use in your Workers function.

In order to continue with the tutorial, ensure that you have a publicly accessible URL for your PostgREST endpoint.

​ Create a Workers function

Begin by creating a new Workers function, running wrangler generate :

Create a Workers function $ wrangler generate postgrest-example

$ cd postgrest-example



Inside of your Workers function, configure wrangler.toml with your account ID. Change the type value to "webpack" to use webpack for bundling the Workers function:

wrangler.toml name = "postgrest-worker-example"

type = "webpack"



account_id = "yourAccountId"



​ Build an API using postgrest-js

PostgREST provides a consistent REST API structure for use in your applications. Each table in your PostgreSQL database has a separate path as /:table_name . Query parameters are used to do lookups in your database—for instance, to find all users with an ID of 1 , you make a GET request to /users?id=eq.1 .

The URL structure makes it great for exploration, but in an application, it would be better to have something easier to use. postgrest-js External link icon Open external link is an open-source package that wraps PostgREST in an expressive JavaScript API. You will use it in your project to build a few endpoints to work with your PostgreSQL database in a Workers function.

Begin by installing postgrest-js :

Installing postgrest-js $ npm install @supabase/postgrest-js



Before beginning to work with postgrest-js in your application, you need to quickly patch cross-fetch , the internal tool that postgrest-js uses for making HTTP requests, with Workers' built-in fetch API. Do this by creating a custom Webpack config, and updating wrangler.toml to use it. Create webpack.config.js with the below configuration:

webpack.config.js module . exports = {

target : "webworker" ,

entry : "./index.js" ,

externals : [

{ 'cross-fetch' : 'fetch' }

]

}



In wrangler.toml , define the webpack_config key, and use your new file as the value:

wrangler.toml name = "postgrest-worker-example"

type = "webpack"

webpack_config = "webpack.config.js"



account_id = "yourAccountId"



With the Webpack build configured, postgrest-js is ready to be used inside of your new Workers function. In index.js , import the package, and set up a new instance of PostgrestClient . Note that the POSTGREST_ENDPOINT is a placeholder for the publicly accessible PostgREST endpoint mentioned earlier in this tutorial:

index.js import { PostgrestClient } from '@supabase/postgrest-js'

const client = new PostgrestClient ( POSTGREST_ENDPOINT )



addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => {





With a new client set up, you will make your first request from inside the Workers function to your PostgREST endpoint. To do this, you will select data from a table inside of your database, using the from and select functions in postgrest-js . The below example uses the users table, and selects everything inside of it, though if you are bringing your own PostgreSQL setup to this tutorial, adjust the code accordingly. Replace the default code in handleRequest with the below code:

index.js



async function handleRequest ( request ) {

const { data , error } = await client

. from ( 'users' )

. select ( )



if ( error ) throw error



return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( data ) , {

headers : {

'Content-type' : 'application/json'

}

} )

}



This code is identical to making a GET request to /users on your PostgREST endpoint. In this example, the function returns the data object back from postgrest-js to the client, as JSON.

To publish this function, run wrangler publish :

Publish the Workers function $ wrangler publish

✨ Built successfully, built project size is 3 KiB.

✨ Successfully published your script to

https://postgrest-worker-example.signalnerve.workers.dev



To correctly configure the function, set a POSTGREST_ENDPOINT "secret", which tells Workers where to actually route requests to. wrangler secret is a command that sets an encrypted value, or a "secret", that is only available inside of the Workers function:

$ wrangler secret put POSTGREST_ENDPOINT

Enter the secret text you'd like assigned to the variable POSTGREST_ENDPOINT on the script named postgrest-worker-example:

**************

🌀 Creating the secret for script name postgrest-worker-example

✨ Success! Uploaded secret POSTGREST_ENDPOINT.



Visit the Workers function in browser (such as https://postgrest-worker-example.signalnerve.workers.dev ). It returns a simple JSON array of your PostgreSQL data:

JSON array returning from PostgREST in a Workers function [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Kristian" } ]



​ Adding a router

To increase the functionality of this project, you can add a router to handle multiple potential paths in the application. The application will have one path which returns all users, a path that returns a single user based on ID, and a path that accepts data and creates a user. The URL structure will look like this:

Route Action GET /users Get all users GET /users/:id Get one user, based on ID POST /users Create a new user

To build this, you will integrate itty-router External link icon Open external link, a small router built in JavaScript, into the project. Begin by installing the package:

Install itty-router $ npm install itty-router



With itty-router installed, import the package into index.js , and instantiate a new router at the top of your serverless function:

index.js import { PostgrestClient } from '@supabase/postgrest-js'

import { Router } from 'itty-router'



const client = new PostgrestClient ( POSTGREST_ENDPOINT )

const router = Router ( )



As with most routers, itty-router works by adding routes to your router , based on the HTTP method clients will access them by. In this case, the router will have three routes— GET /users , GET /users/:id , and POST /users . To begin using the router , take the current code, which retrieves all the users in your database, and port it into a GET /users route. The updated code is below, but with a modified JSON response, which returns an object with a users array:

index.js router . get ( '/users' , async ( ) => {

const { data , error } = await client . from ( 'users' ) . select ( )

if ( error ) throw error



return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { users : data } ) , {

headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' } ,

} )

} )



With the first route configured, the Workers function needs to pass requests off to the router . To do this, remove the handleRequest function, and call router.handle in the fetch event listener directly:

index.js const router = Router ( )



addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => {

event . respondWith ( router . handle ( event . request ) )

} )



router . get ( "/users" , ( ) => {



} )





async function handleRequest ( request ) {



}



Deploy the new version of the function with wrangler publish . The previous code now runs at /users , and returns a JSON array of users:

Updated JSON object returning users in a Workers function { "users" : [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Kristian" } ] }



Notice that the original path at / , or the root, now has nothing configured. A client visiting this URL causes the function to throw an exception. To fix this, use itty-router 's all method, which acts as a catch-all for any routes not explicitly handled by other route handlers. Return a new 404 Not Found response for any route not recognized:

index.js router . get ( '/users' , async ( ) => {



} )



router . all ( '*' , ( ) => new Response ( "Not Found" , { status : 404 } ) )



The second planned route is GET /users/:id , which returns a single user based on their ID. Configure another route, which uses parameters to capture part of the URL, and make it available as part of the route handler as an object params :

index.js router . get ( '/users/:id' , async ( { params } => {

const { id } = params

console . log ( id )

} )



With the ID captured as the variable id , postgrest-js can select from the users table again, but with an added filter that requires any returned users have a matching ID. This limits the response to a single user, such as a user with an ID of 1. There are a number of filters available for use in postgrest-js , such as gt (greater than), lt (less than), and eq (equal), which can filter existing data:

index.js router . get ( '/users/:id' , async ( { params } ) => {

const { id } = params

const { data , error } = await client

. from ( 'users' )

. select ( )

. eq ( 'id' , id )

} )



By implementing this, you will get a JSON array of users back, but since it will be filtering based on ID, it can either be an empty array (when no user is found), or an array with a single item (a user was found). Complete the route handler by returning a JSON object with a key user , which is either null , or the object returned from PostgREST for the found user:

index.js router . get ( '/users/:id' , async ( { params } ) => {

const { id } = params

const { data , error } = await client

. from ( 'users' )

. select ( )

. eq ( 'id' , id )



if ( error ) throw error



const user = data . length ? data [ 0 ] : null



return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { user } ) , {

headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' } ,

status : user ? 200 : 404

} )

} )



Deploy the function again with wrangler publish to allow looking up users based on their ID, such as /users/1 . If there is a user in the database with that given ID, you will get a JSON response (with a status of 200 OK ) containing the user data, otherwise the JSON response will be a null value (with a status of 404 Not Found ):

JSON object for a found user based on ID { "user" : { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Kristian" } }



Empty JSON object when no user is found { "user" : null }



​ Creating new users

To complete the function, create a third endpoint, which creates users from your Workers + PostgREST API. The route will accept POST requests to /users , with a JSON payload containing the data to save in your database. For example, if the users table contains a name value, sending a JSON payload to the PostgREST API with the format {"name":"Kristian"} will create a new user with a name of "Kristian".

In the Workers function, implement this by setting up a new post handler, and parsing the request body (the data being sent as part of the request) as JSON inside of that handler:

index.js router . post ( '/users' , async request => {

const userData = await request . json ( )

} )



With that data available as userData , use the insert function to create a new user in your database. postgrest-js returns the new user back from PostgREST, which can be returned as the JSON response back to the client:

index.js router . post ( '/users' , async request => {

const userData = await request . json ( )

const { data : user , error } = await client

. from ( 'users' )

. insert ( [ userData ] )



if ( error ) throw error



return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { user } ) , {

headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' } ,

} )

} )



Deploy the updated function using wrangler publish . To test this new endpoint, use cURL , a command-line tool for making requests. Copy the below command, replacing the base part of the URL with your unique Workers.dev deployment. This command sends JSON data to your new endpoint as a POST request, which is parsed by the Workers function, and used to create a new user in your database. The response back should be the new user you have created:

Creating a new user using cURL $ curl https://postgrest-worker-example.signalnerve.workers.dev/users -X POST -H "Content-type: application/json" -d '{"name": "Dog"}'

{"user":{"id":2,"name":"Dog"}}



In this tutorial, you have used PostgREST, postgrest-js , and Cloudflare Workers to build a serverless API for your PostgreSQL database. This architecture provides an infinitely-scaling and secure approach to interfacing between your databases and your front-end applications, while still retaining the control and flexibility of avoiding lock-in to Database-as-a-Service tools and other complicated SDKs for data management.

If you found this tutorial useful, refer to some of our other Cloudflare Workers tutorials below.