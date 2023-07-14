WebSockets
Background
WebSockets allow you to communicate in real time with your Cloudflare Workers serverless functions.
When using WebSockets with Durable Objects, we recommend using the WebSockets Hibernation API which adds additional extensions to the standard
WebSocket object.
Constructor
// { 0: <WebSocket>, 1: <WebSocket> }
let websocketPair = new WebSocketPair();
The WebSocketPair returned from this constructor is an Object, with two WebSockets at keys
0 and
1.
These WebSockets are commonly referred to as
client and
server. The below example combines
Object.values and ES6 destructuring to retrieve the WebSockets as
client and
server:
let [client, server] = Object.values(new WebSocketPair());
Methods
accept
accept()
- Accepts the Websocket connection and begins terminating requests for the WebSocket on Cloudflare’s global network. This effectively enables the Workers runtime to begin responding to and handling WebSocket requests.
addEventListener
addEventListener(eventWebSocketEvent, callbackFunctionFunction)
- Add callback functions to be executed when an event has occurred on the WebSocket.
Parameters
event
WebSocketEvent
- The WebSocket event (refer to Events) to listen to.
callbackFunction(message
Message)
Function
- A function to be called when the WebSocket responds to a specific event.
close
close(codenumber, reasonstring)
- Close the WebSocket connection.
Parameters
codeinteger
- An integer indicating the close code sent by the server. This should match an option from the list of status codes provided by the WebSocket spec.
reasonstring
- A human-readable string indicating why the WebSocket connection was closed.
send
send(messagestring | ArrayBuffer | ArrayBufferView)
Send a message to the other WebSocket in this WebSocket pair.
Parameters
messagestring
- The message to send down the WebSocket connection to the corresponding client. This should be a string or something coercible into a string; for example, strings and numbers will be simply cast into strings, but objects and arrays should be cast to JSON strings using
JSON.stringify, and parsed in the client.
Events
close
- An event indicating the WebSocket has closed.
error
- An event indicating there was an error with the WebSocket.
message
- An event indicating a new message received from the client, including the data passed by the client.
Types
Message
data
any- The data passed back from the other WebSocket in your pair.
type
string- Defaults to
message.