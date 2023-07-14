Use WebSockets

WebSockets allow you to communicate in real time with your Cloudflare Workers serverless functions. In this guide, you will learn the basics of WebSockets on Cloudflare Workers, both from the perspective of writing WebSocket servers in your Workers functions, as well as connecting to and working with those WebSocket servers as a client.

WebSockets are open connections sustained between the client and the origin server. Inside a WebSocket connection, the client and the origin can pass data back and forth without having to reestablish sessions. This makes exchanging data within a WebSocket connection fast. WebSockets are often used for real-time applications such as live chat and gaming. WebSockets utilize a simple event-based system for receiving and sending messages, much like the Workers’ runtime model of responding to events.

​​ Write a WebSocket Server

WebSocket servers in Cloudflare Workers allow you to receive messages from a client in real time. This guide will show you how to set up a WebSocket server in Workers.

A client can make a WebSocket request in the browser by instantiating a new instance of WebSocket , passing in the URL for your Workers function:

const websocket = new WebSocket ( 'wss://example-websocket.signalnerve.workers.dev' ) ;

For more details about creating and working with WebSockets in the client, refer to Writing a WebSocket client .

When an incoming WebSocket request reaches the Workers function, it will contain an Upgrade header, set to the string value websocket . Check for this header before continuing to instantiate a WebSocket:

async function handleRequest ( request ) { const upgradeHeader = request . headers . get ( 'Upgrade' ) ; if ( ! upgradeHeader || upgradeHeader !== 'websocket' ) { return new Response ( 'Expected Upgrade: websocket' , { status : 426 } ) ; } }

After you have appropriately checked for the Upgrade header, you can create a new instance of WebSocketPair , which contains server and client WebSockets. One of these WebSockets should be handled by the Workers function and the other should be returned as part of a Response with the 101 status code External link icon Open external link , indicating the request is switching protocols:

async function handleRequest ( request ) { const upgradeHeader = request . headers . get ( 'Upgrade' ) ; if ( ! upgradeHeader || upgradeHeader !== 'websocket' ) { return new Response ( 'Expected Upgrade: websocket' , { status : 426 } ) ; } const webSocketPair = new WebSocketPair ( ) ; const client = webSocketPair [ 0 ] , server = webSocketPair [ 1 ] ; return new Response ( null , { status : 101 , webSocket : client , } ) ; }

The WebSocketPair constructor returns an Object, with the 0 and 1 keys each holding a WebSocket instance as its value. It is common to grab the two WebSockets from this pair using Object.values External link icon Open external link and ES6 destructuring External link icon Open external link , as seen in the below example.

In order to begin communicating with the client WebSocket in your Worker, call accept on the server WebSocket. This will tell the Workers runtime that it should listen for WebSocket data and keep the connection open with your client WebSocket:

async function handleRequest ( request ) { const upgradeHeader = request . headers . get ( 'Upgrade' ) ; if ( ! upgradeHeader || upgradeHeader !== 'websocket' ) { return new Response ( 'Expected Upgrade: websocket' , { status : 426 } ) ; } const webSocketPair = new WebSocketPair ( ) ; const [ client , server ] = Object . values ( webSocketPair ) ; server . accept ( ) ; return new Response ( null , { status : 101 , webSocket : client , } ) ; }

WebSockets emit a number of Events that can be connected to using addEventListener . The below example hooks into the message event and emits a console.log with the data from it:

async function handleRequest ( request ) { const upgradeHeader = request . headers . get ( 'Upgrade' ) ; if ( ! upgradeHeader || upgradeHeader !== 'websocket' ) { return new Response ( 'Expected Upgrade: websocket' , { status : 426 } ) ; } const webSocketPair = new WebSocketPair ( ) ; const [ client , server ] = Object . values ( webSocketPair ) ; server . accept ( ) ; server . addEventListener ( 'message' , event => { console . log ( event . data ) ; } ) ; return new Response ( null , { status : 101 , webSocket : client , } ) ; }

​​ Connect to the WebSocket server from a client

Writing WebSocket clients that communicate with your Workers function is a two-step process: first, create the WebSocket instance, and then attach event listeners to it:

const websocket = new WebSocket ( 'wss://websocket-example.signalnerve.workers.dev' ) ; websocket . addEventListener ( 'message' , event => { console . log ( 'Message received from server' ) ; console . log ( event . data ) ; } ) ;

WebSocket clients can send messages back to the server using the send function:

websocket . send ( 'MESSAGE' ) ;

When the WebSocket interaction is complete, the client can close the connection using close :

websocket . close ( ) ;

For an example of this in practice, refer to the websocket-template External link icon Open external link to get started with WebSockets.

​​ Write a WebSocket client

Cloudflare Workers supports the new WebSocket(url) constructor. A Worker can establish a WebSocket connection to a remote server in the same manner as the client implementation described above.

Additionally, Cloudflare supports establishing WebSocket connections by making a fetch request to a URL with the Upgrade header set.

async function websocket ( url ) { let resp = await fetch ( url , { headers : { Upgrade : 'websocket' , } , } ) ; let ws = resp . webSocket ; if ( ! ws ) { throw new Error ( "server didn't accept WebSocket" ) ; } ws . accept ( ) ; ws . send ( 'hello' ) ; ws . addEventListener ( 'message' , msg => { console . log ( msg . data ) ; } ) ; }

​​ WebSocket compression

Cloudflare Workers provides experimental support for WebSocket compression via the web_socket_compression compatibility flag. Refer to Experimental Changes for more information.

Without this compatibility flag, the Workers runtime will strip or ignore the Sec-WebSocket-Extensions: permessage-deflate header on all inbound and outbound WebSocket requests.

​​ Durable Objects and WebSocket state