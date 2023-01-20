Headers
Background
All HTTP request and response headers are available through the Headers API.
When a header name possesses multiple values, those values will be concatenated as a single, comma-delimited string value. This means that
Headers.get will always return a string or a
null value. This applies to all header names except for
Set-Cookie, which requires
Headers.getAll. This is documented below in Differences.
let headers = new Headers();
headers.get('x-foo'); //=> null
headers.set('x-foo', '123');headers.get('x-foo'); //=> "123"
headers.set('x-foo', 'hello');headers.get('x-foo'); //=> "hello"
headers.append('x-foo', 'world');headers.get('x-foo'); //=> "hello, world"
Differences
Despite the fact that the
Headers.getAllmethod has been made obsolete, Cloudflare still offers this method but only for use with the
Set-Cookieheader. This is because cookies will often contain date strings, which include commas. This can make parsing multiple values in a
Set-Cookieheader more difficult. Any attempts to use
Headers.getAllwith other header names will throw an error. A brief history
Headers.getAllis available in this GitHub issue.
Due to RFC 6265 prohibiting folding multiple
Set-Cookieheaders into a single header, the
Headers.appendmethod will allow you to set multiple
Set-Cookieresponse headers instead of appending the value onto the existing header.
const headers = new Headers();
headers.append("Set-Cookie", "cookie1=value_for_cookie_1; Path=/; HttpOnly;");headers.append("Set-Cookie", "cookie2=value_for_cookie_2; Path=/; HttpOnly;");
console.log(headers.getAll("Set-Cookie"));
// Array(2) [ cookie1=value_for_cookie_1; Path=/; HttpOnly;, cookie2=value_for_cookie_2; Path=/; HttpOnly; ]
- In Cloudflare Workers, the
Headers.getmethod returns a
USVStringinstead of a
ByteString, which is specified by the spec. For most scenarios, this should have no noticeable effect. To compare the differences between these two string classes, refer to this Playground example.
Cloudflare headers
Cloudflare sets a number of its own custom headers on incoming requests and outgoing responses. While some may be used for its own tracking and bookkeeping, many of these can be useful to your own applications – or Workers – too.
For a list of documented Cloudflare request headers, refer to HTTP request headers.