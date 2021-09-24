Profiling Workers

For long-running or complex Workers, wrangler inspect (beta) will help you understand where your code is spending the most time.

As part of the Workers platform's integration with Chrome Developer Tools, you can use wrangler dev --inspect to get a CPU profile of your Worker.

To run wrangler inspect , first, make sure you are on Wrangler version v1.19.3 or later. If you need to update your version, refer to the guide on upgrading Wrangler External link icon Open external link.

​ Profiling an example project

Create a new Workers project with the wrangler generate command:

$ wrangler generate my-worker

Open the index.js file in your project's directory and replace the contents with:

addEventListener ( "fetch" , ( event ) => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) ; } ) ; const timer = ( ms ) => new Promise ( ( res ) => setTimeout ( res , ms ) ) ; async function sleepBetween ( ) { let result = 0 ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < 100 ; i ++ ) { result += i ; await timer ( 100 ) ; } return result ; } async function handleRequest ( request ) { await sleepBetween ( ) ; return new Response ( "Hello worker!" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/plain" } , } ) ; }

This is a basic example where the Worker's request handler calls an async function sleepBetween . The function iterates from 0 to 100, but after each iteration, it calls timer(100) , which will sleep for 100 milliseconds. This function will simulate slow code, which you can use to test out the profiler.

​ Profiling our Worker

With this function saved, go to your terminal and run wrangler dev --inspect . You will see additional instructions for configuring Chrome DevTools.

$ wrangler dev --inspect 💁 watching "./" 🕵️ Open chrome://inspect, click 'Configure', and add localhost:9230 👂 Listening on http://127.0.0.1:8787

Open a new tab in Chrome, type in chrome://inspect and hit enter. Select Configure and add localhost:9230 . The Wrangler inspect process will then show up under Remote Target.

Selecting Inspect opens up the DevTools.

Currently, Wrangler only supports the Console, Sources and Profiler tabs.

​ Capturing a CPU profile

With the DevTools open, select the Profile tab > Start. Open a new tab with your Worker running locally http://127.0.0.1:8787 . Visiting this address will invoke the Worker again, allowing DevTools to capture execution information. When it finishes loading, go back to our DevTools window and select Stop.

There are three ways to view the CPU profiling data:

Tree - a top-down view of all functions called. Starting with top-level functions and nesting subsequent calls under each one. Heavy - a bottom-up view of all functions called. Starting with the final functions in the stack and nesting parent calls under each one. Chart - a flame chart that will show all function calls and how much time was spent in each function execution.

To find slow functions, enter the Chart view and search for the last long function in a stack.

A function's total runtime is determined by the runtime of all the functions it calls. You will want to find the function with the longest "Self Time", or the last big runtime before it finishes or splits into smaller calls. For more information on using the DevTools, refer to the official Chrome documentation External link icon Open external link.

In the example image above, sleepBetween has the longest runtime.

You can also arrive at this conclusion through the Heavy view, which allows you to sort by "Self Time" or "Total Time". When you sort by "Self Time" and ignore any items in parenthesis, you can identify the functions with the longest execution time.