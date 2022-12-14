APIs

To integrate with third party APIs from Cloudflare Workers, use the fetch API to make HTTP requests to the API endpoint. Then use the response data to modify or manipulate your content as needed.

For example, if you want to integrate with a weather API, make a fetch request to the API endpoint and retrieve the current weather data. Then use this data to display the current weather conditions on your website.

To make the fetch() request, add the following code to your project’s src/index.js file:

async function handleRequest ( request ) { const response = await fetch ( 'https://weather-api.com/endpoint' , { method : 'GET' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } } ) ; const data = await response . json ( ) ; return new Response ( data ) ; }

If your API requires authentication, use Wrangler secrets to securely store your credentials. To do this, create a secret in your Cloudflare Workers project using the following wrangler secret command:

wrangler secret put SECRET_NAME

Then, retrieve the secret value in your code using the following code snippet:

const secretValue = env . SECRET_NAME ;

Then use the secret value to authenticate with the external service. For example, if the external service requires an API key for authentication, include it in your request headers.