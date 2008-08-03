React Router (formerly Remix)

Start from CLI: Scaffold a full-stack app with React Router v7 ↗ and the Cloudflare Vite plugin for lightning-fast development.

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest my-react-router-app -- --framework=react-router Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-react-router-app --framework=react-router Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-react-router-app --framework=react-router

Or just deploy: Create a full-stack app using React Router v7, with CI/CD and previews all set up for you.

What is React Router?

React Router v7 ↗ is a full-stack React framework for building web applications. It combines with the Cloudflare Vite plugin to provide a first-class experience for developing, building and deploying your apps on Cloudflare.

Creating a full-stack React Router app

Use bindings with React Router

With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more. As you have direct access to your Worker entry file ( workers/app.ts ), you can also add additional exports such as Durable Objects and Workflows.

With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.