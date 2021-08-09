Hot-link protection
Block other websites from linking to your content. This is useful for protecting images.
const HOMEPAGE_URL = "https://tutorial.cloudflareworkers.com/"
const PROTECTED_TYPE = "image/"
async function handleRequest(request) {
// Fetch the original request
const response = await fetch(request)
// If it's an image, engage hotlink protection based on the
// Referer header.
const referer = request.headers.get("Referer")
const contentType = response.headers.get("Content-Type") || ""
if (referer && contentType.startsWith(PROTECTED_TYPE)) {
// If the hostnames don't match, it's a hotlink
if (new URL(referer).hostname !== new URL(request.url).hostname) {
// Redirect the user to your website
return Response.redirect(HOMEPAGE_URL, 302)
}
}
// Everything is fine, return the response normally.
return response
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})